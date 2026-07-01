Google shares more details about Android Halo and how it'll work

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TL;DR Google has shared some more details about Android Halo, an upcoming Android feature designed for AI agents like Gemini.

Android Halo will live in the status bar, allowing AI agents to provide updates, ask questions, and surface results while they work in the background.

The feature was first announced at Google I/O and is expected to support Gemini as well as other AI agents.

Google has revealed a few more details about Android Halo, an upcoming feature designed to make AI agents more transparent on Android devices.

During a chat with Logan Kilpatrick, Product Lead for Google AI Studio, Sameer Samat, President of Android at Google, explained that Android Halo will have a dedicated spot in the status bar, where AI agents can communicate with users while running in the background.

“It’s a dedicated location in the status bar where your agent of choice, Gemini or other agents, can actually update you and get input from you on the task or tasks you have in your queue,” Samat said.

He added that as AI agents become capable of handling more tasks autonomously, they’ll occasionally need to ask follow-up questions, provide progress updates, or present completed results. Rather than forcing users to jump back into an AI app, Halo will give these agents a dedicated place to communicate.

“So these agents doing stuff in the background for you are going to want to ask you a question or give you an update or show you the results… so you can follow along there,” Samat explained. “We think that’s an interesting new spot for how computing may evolve, and the operating system makes it more seamless for you to engage with these things that are running along.”

Google first introduced Android Halo at Google I/O in May with few details about how it’ll actually work. At the time, the company shared a short clip (see above) showing a subtle status indicator that appears at the top of your screen when Gemini is working. The idea is to keep users informed about what their AI assistant is doing without interrupting whatever they’re currently doing on their phone.

Google had also teased additional Halo capabilities powered by Gemini Intelligence, though those features still remain under wraps.

Samat also reiterated that Android is transitioning from an operating system to an intelligent system, where users simply communicate what they want and the system handles context and actions.

He spoke about a virtual window system in Android that’s specifically built for AI agents. So if Gemini starts a task, it’ll do so in a containerized environment where the app that you’ve designated and Gemini can exist in a window that can be minimized to the status bar, a.k.a, Halo. Samat explained that the AI agent can’t leave that container, so it can’t use other apps.

At the end of that interview, Samat demoed another experimental Gemini feature, showing how the AI assistant can use a car’s front-facing camera to answer questions about the world outside the vehicle.

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