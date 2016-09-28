This post originally appeared on our sister site, TabTimes.

Just a few weeks ago, Apple unveiled the Watch Series 2 alongside the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. While the overall design may not stray too far away from the first Watch, Apple has made a few changes this time around that might make you second guess your recent Android Wear or Pebble Time 2 purchase.

It seems as though Apple is taking a more fitness-focused approach with the Apple Watch Series 2. Featuring water resistance up to 50 meters, GPS and a brighter display, it’s hard denying that the Watch Series 2 is a big step up from its predecessor. But you may be wondering – how does it compare to the Android Wear competition? What about Samsung’s new Gear S3? Or the countless number of fitness trackers on the market? We’ve rounded up some of the most notable specs and features from each of the top wearables on the market in hopes to help you decide which device is right for you.

Today we’ll be comparing the Apple Watch Series 2 against the Samsung Gear S3, Moto 360 (2nd Gen.), Pebble Time 2, Fitbit Blaze and Garmin vívoactive HR. So without any further delay, let’s take a look at the specs:

Apple Watch Series 2 Samsung Gear S3 Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) Pebble Time 2 Fitbit Blaze Garmin vívoactive HR Display 38mm: 1.3-inch OLED, 340ppi

42mm: 1.5-inch OLED, 390ppi 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, 278ppi 42mm: 1.37-inch IPS LCD, 233ppi

46mm: 1.56-inch IPS LCD, 263ppi 1.5-inch LCD, 202ppi 1.25-inch LCD, 240ppi 1.38-inch LCD, 183ppi Water resistance 5 ATM

Up to 50 meters

ISO standard 22810:2010 IP68 IP67 3 ATM

Up to 30 meters No 5 ATM

Up to 50 meters Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 4 days Up to 1.5 days Up to 10 days Up to 5 days Up to 8 days GPS Yes Yes No No No Yes Heart rate monitor Yes, optical Yes, optical Yes, optical Yes, optical Yes, optical Yes, optical LTE No Classic: No

Frontier: Yes No No No No Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes No No No NFC Yes

For Apple Pay only Yes No No No No Speaker Yes Yes No No No No Microphone Yes Yes Dual digital mics Yes No No Software watchOS Tizen Android Wear PebbleOS Fitbit Garmin Compatibility iOS Android Android, iOS Android, iOS Android, iOS, Windows Android, iOS, Windows Colors Too many to list here N/A Case: Silver, Black, Gold

Band: Cognac Leather, Black Leather, Silver Metal, Gold Metal, Black Metal Silver, Black, Gold Black/Silver, Blue/Silver, Plum/Silver, Black/Gunmetal, Slim Pink/Gold Black (with interchangeable bands in Lava Red, Force Yellow and White) Interchangeable bands Yes

Proprietary Yes

Standard 22mm straps Yes

Standard 22mm straps Yes

Standard 22mm straps Yes

Proprietary Yes Price 38mm: Starts at $269

42mm: Starts at $299 N/A $299.99 $199.99 $199.95 $249.99

Since there’s so much information in the table above, we’re going to walk you through what you need to know about each device. Let’s start off with the under-the-hood specifications.

Now, it’s going to be a little tough to compare all of these devices fairly in each category, but bare with us. As you can see, each device has a display measuring around 1.3 inches. They’re all touchscreen displays (aside from the Pebble Time 2), but each one is very different. Apple chose to employ a square OLED panel on the Watch Series 2, while Samsung is using a circular Super AMOLED panel on its Gear S3. Motorola is also still going with a (mostly) circular LCD panel, save for the “flat tire” on the bottom that houses the ambient light sensor.

While these three devices sport the clearest, brightest panels on the list, they also have the worst battery life

While these three devices sport the clearest, brightest panels on the list, they also have the worst battery life. The Apple Watch is said to only last around 18 hours on a single charge, the Moto 360 can only last about 1.5 days (with moderate use), and, while we haven’t tested it yet, Samsung says the Gear S3 can last up to 4 days. This is definitely something to consider when making your next wearable purchase.

Moving on to the Pebble Time 2, Pebble decided to stick with an e-paper LCD display that should be great for battery saving purposes. It may not be the brightest or highest resolution panel out there, but it should allow the Time 2 to last around 10 days on a single charge. The Fitbit Blaze also comes with an LCD display, but this one is touchscreen and is very easy to read outdoors. In our full review, the Blaze was able to achieve around 5 days of battery on a single charge. Last but not least, Garmin’s vívoactive HR comes with a comparatively low resolution LCD panel. It’s not the easiest to read outdoors, though the device can last around 8 days on one charge.

There are a few key differences between smartwatches and fitness trackers

Now, as you’re probably already aware, the Apple Watch Series 2, Moto 360, Samsung Gear S3 and Pebble Time 2 are all squarely in the smartwatch category, while the Fitbit Blaze and Garmin vívoactive HR are fitness trackers. That doesn’t mean the smartwatches on our list are completely without fitness tracking features, nor does it mean the fitness trackers are without smartwatch features. But we think it’s fair to consider the first four devices on our list as primarily smartwatches, while the last two devices are mainly fitness trackers.

As a result, what you can expect on the software front from the Apple Watch, Moto 360, Gear S3 and Time 2 is a more robust, productivity-focused software interface. Each of these devices may handle certain things their own way, but they’re built to handle notifications, music control, calendar events, voice commands and other functions better than the current crop of fitness trackers on the market.

Alternatively, the Blaze and vívoactive HR, for the most part, sport much clunkier interfaces. Both devices can handle things like notifications and music control, but they’re not as intuitive or convenient to use as the smartwatches on our list.

If you’re looking for a wrist-mounted wearable that will be used as more of a smartphone companion rather than a device that can track your workouts, you should choose one of the first four devices on our list. But if you need something that will mainly be used for fitness tracking and not so much notifications, music controls and other smartwatch-y features, you’ll definitely be happier with the Blaze or vívoactive HR.

Okay, okay. What if your mind isn’t made up yet? In the table below, you’ll find a list of what each of these wearables track when it comes to fitness:

Apple Watch Series 2 Samsung Gear S3 Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Gen.) Pebble Time 2 Fitbit Blaze Garmin vívoactive HR Steps taken Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Distance traveled Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Calories burned Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Floors climbed No Yes Yes N/A Yes Yes Sleep Yes, with third-party apps Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Running Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Biking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Swimming Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Automatic activity recognition No Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Limited to Move IQ

All of the devices on our list are more than capable of tracking daily activity metrics like steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned. They’ll even track your sleep, which can be an extremely useful metric when looking at activity levels overtime. Plus, because all these devices come with optical heart rate sensors, you’ll be able to check on your active and resting heart rate to make sure you’re staying healthy.

Want to work out with your new wearable? You should get one with a built-in GPS.

But if you’re truly serious about using one of these devices as a workout companion, you should get one with a built-in GPS. The Apple Watch Series 2, Samsung Gear S3 and Garmin vívoactive HR all have GPS capabilities, allowing you to more precisely track your distance and workout metrics throughout your day. It should be noted that the Blaze supports Fitbit’s not-so-convenient Connected GPS feature, which means you’ll have to carry your phone with you to get an accurate GPS signal.

There are a lot of different factors that go into buying a new wearable, but we hope we provided enough data here to steer you in the right direction. What are your thoughts on the new Apple Watch and how it compares to the competition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!