WWDC 2024: When is it, how to watch, and what to expect ahead of Apple's Developers Conference

Apple

TL;DR Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 10 to June 14. The main keynote will start at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on the first day.

We expect the company to finally reveal iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11, which are rumored to pack some significant AI upgrades.

Those interested can watch the main keynote live on Apple’s Events website, TV app, Developer app, or YouTube channel.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 kicks off in just a few weeks. From June 10 to June 14, the Cupertino firm will make developer-centric announcements and reveal its upcoming operating system versions, like iOS 18 and macOS 15. If you’re wondering what exactly Apple will announce during WWDC 2024 and how to watch the main keynote live, you’ve come to the right place.

iOS 18 Perhaps the most exciting WWDC24 announcement will be that of iOS 18. This upcoming OS update is expected to be one of the most significant in the iPhone’s history. While Apple software rumors and leaks are generally scarce compared to hardware ones, some reports have given us a quick look at some of iOS 18’s potential additions.

Apple has confirmed that new artificial intelligence features will soon be available on its platforms. However, rumors suggest that these upcoming AI goods may not be as significant as those offered by companies like OpenAI and Google. If a chatbot makes it to iOS 18, it will likely be based on ChatGPT rather than Apple’s in-house smarts.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

With iOS 18, users can expect AI to expand to more parts of the system, such as the iWork suite, Apple Music, iMessage, Voice Memos, and more. Siri could also become more intelligent and conversational.

Beyond these AI goods, iOS 18 may also upgrade the Mail, Fitness, and Photos apps. The system could also allow iPhone users to place app icons anywhere on the Home Screen for the first time ever. That’s not to mention the highly anticipated RCS support.

Apple Music is also expected to receive a boost, featuring AI-generated playlists and “smart song transitions.” The latter feature will potentially upgrade the existing crossfade setting by adapting to each track individually and skipping a few seconds toward the end accordingly.

Lastly, iOS 18 may introduce tight integrations between the Calendar and Reminders apps, allowing their databases to communicate natively. Similarly, iOS 18 could bridge Voice Memos and Notes by automatically transcribing audio recordings.

iPadOS 18 iPadOS 18 will also be revealed during WWDC 2024’s opening keynote. Since iOS and iPadOS share the same foundation, most iOS 18 features will likely be bundled with iPadOS 18. Apart from that, Apple will reportedly bring a native Calculator app to the iPad with this release.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

While the rumors don’t share much beyond that, Apple may announce some new iPad Pro M4 exclusive features. After all, iPadOS 17 doesn’t leverage the M4 chip’s full power, so it would be realistic for the company to address that with the upcoming software update.

Other WWDC24 software previews Along with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, the Cupertino firm will preview macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 during the upcoming WWDC. However, beyond similar AI and native app upgrades, it’s currently unclear what notable additions and changes these operating systems will include.

After the main keynote concludes, Apple should seed the first developer beta builds for these operating systems.

Potential hardware announcements

Apple

While Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference revolves primarily around software, the company can also make hardware announcements on the first day. For example, the Vision Pro — currently limited to the US — could expand to international markets during the event.

Otherwise, new Macs tend to make it to the WWDC show, so the company could potentially refresh some of its machines on that day. However, none of the recent rumors point to that, so Apple may alternatively skip the Mac upgrades this time around.

Similarly, Apple hasn’t been upgrading its iPhones, iPads, or Apple Watches during WWDC, so it’s safe to assume that these devices won’t be refreshed during this show either.

How to watch WWDC 2024 The main WWDC24 keynote will start on June 10 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Once the livestream begins, you can watch it on one of the following platforms: YouTube: YouTube is arguably the best and most versatile video streaming platform for watching WWDC 2024, and Apple will broadcast the main keynote on its official channel.

Apple.com: The livestream on Apple’s Events website tends to be a few seconds ahead of YouTube’s and works on all relevant web browsers. However, it’s more prone to lagging when connected to a slow network.

Apple TV and Apple Developer apps: Apple’s TV and Developer offer the same livestream as Apple.com through first-party apps. Those using Apple hardware and connected to a fast network may prefer either over YouTube or Apple.com. Shortly after the main WWDC24 keynote concludes, it will be available for on-demand streaming via the same platforms listed above.

Make sure to visit Android Authority during and after the conference to stay updated with what’s new.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments