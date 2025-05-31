This is how I make any Android phone feel more like a Google Pixel

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Many people will argue that the Google Pixel series is the pinnacle of Android smartphones. These devices offer the slickest implementation of the OS I’ve ever used, while including heaps of exclusive features. Google’s constantly adding to this list, further distancing the Pixel line from its contemporaries. But, to be completely frank, Pixels aren’t entirely unique. Even their “exclusive” features can be ported to other Android phones without much fuss and some know-how.

You’ve come to the right place if you’ve ever wanted your OnePlus, Samsung, or Xiaomi to feel a bit more like a Pixel phone. After experimenting with my Galaxy S24 FE, I’ve slowly made my Samsung-designed phone feel like a Mountain View invention. You can too by following my guide below.

Why would I want Pixel features on my phone?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel Screenshots

Well, why wouldn’t you? First of all, it’s fun to experiment! Even if you don’t want a Pixel per se, turning your phone into one is a great learning exercise. Secondly, there are some incredibly useful Pixel-only features that I’d love to have on my Samsung. Take Now Playing, for instance, a feature that uncovers and records the details of music in the background. It’s satisfying to get home from a trip to the mall and see a list of new songs registered. Then there’s the look and feel of Pixel Launcher. While I have quarrels with the native launcher, it’s so slick that I can forgive its quirks. I crave its quickness when I’m using anything else.

There’s some merit to adopting some traits that make Pixels Pixels. But, of course, there are some features you won’t be able to access unless you have a Google phone yourself. This includes the myriad calling features like Hold for Me and Call Screen, both of which aim to reduce the annoyance of using one’s smartphone, you know, as a phone. Best Take and Add Me are two additional smarts I wish I could access on all devices, but remain locked to Pixel hardware.

So, which Pixel features can you port to your Android phone? Despite the restrictions Google imposes on most Pixel-exclusive features, several can still be enjoyed on your Android phone. This is largely achieved using specific apps inspired by Pixel features or ports of those features. Below is a list of those apps, including a general overview of their functionality and any dependencies they may have.

At a Glance Required app(s): Smartspacer and Shizuku

Andy Walker / Android Authority

At a Glance can be annoying at times. The irremovable info bar sits at the top of the home screen, ticking through information as it becomes relevant, such as an upcoming event or a traffic update. As it’s a fixture on the Pixel Launcher, I’ve grown to love and hate it. Naturally, I wanted to feel the same emotions when using any Android device.

The easiest way to bring At a Glance to any Android phone is through Smartspacer. I’ve covered this rather brilliant app before, and, in many ways, it’s an upgrade of At a Glance. It can be used in a widget slot and but offers more customization options and information sources from many apps. Everything from stock fields, like Digital Wellbeing data and weather forecasts, to third-party plugins that include package tracking and a particularly adorable lively greeting option, are available to me.

There’s one small caveat: Smartspacer requires Shizuku to run. Shizuku effectively allows Smartspacer to run at an elevated privilege, and the app needs this to replace At a Glance. One must follow its own installation and activation steps, which is essential as several apps on this list require Shizuku’s help.

Now Playing Required app(s): AmbientMusicMod and Shizuku

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Remember me mentioning how much I love it when my Pixel 8 greets me with a list of songs it heard along my daily journey? You can have this feature on any Android phone with AmbientMusicMod. Incidentally, it comes from the same developer as Smartspacer and requires Shizuku to run.

Like Now Playing, AmbientMusicMod offers automatic music recognition, the frequency of which can be adjusted to increase the number of results or conserve battery. It also includes history, favorites, a summary, and a manual trigger if you’re impatient. Finally, it can show the song currently playing on the lock screen, which I find endlessly entertaining.

Pixel Launcher experience

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Required app: Lawnchair 14 beta

Lawnchair is both a hilarious name and one of the oldest third-party launchers available for Android devices. The open-source app has largely followed the stock Android and Pixel experience throughout its development history, with version 14 based on the current look and feel of Pixel Launcher. This includes full support for Google’s Material aesthetic, a slot for At a Glance, and the Google search bar at the foot of the home screen.

While it looks like Pixel Launcher, Lawnchair is fundamentally better. Its global search smarts allow you to find items across your device, while its support for wider grid layouts makes it easier to place icons and widgets. There are more toggles to tinker with, making it perfect for those who want the look and feel of Pixel Launcher without the fuss.

There’s one small problem with Lawnchair: version 14 has been in beta for several months. While version 15 is available, finding and downloading it is comically difficult. The launcher also has its fair share of bugs, but I saw no game-breakers while using it on my Pixel 8.

Regardless, Lawnchair remains the best reinterpretation of the Pixel Launcher you can get on Android, and it makes a fine base for anyone wanting to make their phone feel more like a Pixel.

System hint color customization

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Required app(s): ColorBlendr and Shizuku

Depending on your Android phone’s skin, you may be unable to change the hint color of your various UI elements freely. ColorBlendr puts those buttons and toggles back in your hands. It’s a brilliant app that I use on my Pixel 8 and other devices. It allows finer control of system colors to match your wallpaper or mood. Maybe you want to customize the saturation or companion colors — ColorBlendr offers these features.

Like Smartspacer and AmbientMusicMod, ColorBlendr will not work without Shizuku. Using the app without rooting your phone will open up the majority of the available features, however, you will need to root your device to access everything.

Back Tap

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Required app: Tap Tap

One of the more unique Pixel features of recent years is Back Tap. This feature turns a simple finger tap on the rear of the phone into a powerful shortcut launcher. With Tap Tap, almost any Android phone can utilize this feature.

The app uses the gyroscope and accelerometer of a phone to monitor for taps, and, once detected, can launch over 50 actions in response. The options are truly limitless, especially when you factor in Tasker support. But essentially, you can flick on the flashlight, trigger an app or shortcut launch, or even use this action to replace the home button’s duties.

It sounds great on paper, but I couldn’t for the life of me get it to work on my Galaxy S24 FE. Regardless of the size or sensitivity I chose, the app couldn’t register my taps. Granted, your mileage will vary. There’s a good chance that Tap Tap still works on other devices.

Magic Compose

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Required app: Ainput

If you use Google Messages on a Pixel phone, Magic Compose allows you to rewrite your text in various styles and tones. With a simple tap, I can make an invitation more formal or send a cheery happy birthday message. In short, it makes typing up message content far easier than on any other Android phone.

Notably, several OEMs now have similar AI generation features for text, but if yours doesn’t, you may want to consider Ainput to plug the gap.

Larger volume panel

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Required app: Precise Volume (in-app purchase required)

Google rolled out a new volume panel with Android 15 that’s as useful as it is fetching. While the volume rocker still triggers the smaller volume popup, tapping a three-dot menu on that popup now expands the panel to a larger bottom display, which includes volume adjustments for media, calls, the ringer, notification pings, and alarms. It’s super helpful, so porting this to your Android phone will give you more control.

One such app that does this is Precise Volume. Unfortunately, this is the only app on this list that requires a premium unlock to gain this feature. Is it worth it? For my uses, no. I own a Samsung phone, and Good Lock’s SoundAssistant module exists. However, if you own another model, it’s perhaps worth considering.

To give Precise Volume its dues, the app offers plenty of additional functionality, including further panel customizations, various equalization options, and automation smarts.

Pixel Screenshots

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Required app: PixelShot

Pixel Screenshots is a must-have app if you religiously record content on your screen for later. Available on the Pixel 9 series, the app collates and organizes screenshots and information for easier recall later. It leans heavily on onboard Gemini smarts, so it’s not a feature that can be easily replicated on other devices.

Nevertheless, third-party app PixelShot aims to do something similar for phones running Android 11 and newer. Like Google’s tool, PixelShot organizes and extracts information from screenshots for use later. The app also offers a note facility for screenshots and a collections tool that lumps similar shots into bundles.

I don’t appreciate that the app demands access to all my storage, not just the Screenshots folder. If you value your privacy, you may want to think twice about this. As PixelShot isn’t a Google product, it doesn’t use onboard Gemini processing (and how can it, if it’s compatible with much older Android phones?) Instead, online services require a connection to do the heavy lifting.

Still, if you must have Pixel Screenshots on your Android phone, here’s one good way.

The finishing touches

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Now, I’ve covered all the apps and services that imitate exclusive Pixel features on any phone, but what about the smaller bits and bobs that matter? What about wallpaper, widgets, icons, and the like? We’ve collated the best Pixel wallpapers from the Pixel 9 series to the legacy models. Be sure to grab these and apply your favorite.

Google makes the vast majority of its vast widget library available to Android phones. Lawnchair makes it easy to select and move these widgets around the home screen, too. You will want to grab a few third-party widgets, though.

Personally, I prefer using Breezy Weather‘s Material widget for my ambient condition needs. It makes full use of Google’s Material stylings, making it a great fit.

As for icons, you can opt to use the default list of icons your device offers, utilize Lawnchair’s own icon pack called Lawnicons, or opt for a third-party Pixel-inspired pack from the Play Store.

If I can get all these features on my Android phone, why buy a Pixel?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

You’re likely asking yourself, “Is it even worth buying a Pixel phone anymore if I can get exclusive features on my average phone?” My answer to that question is still “yes!”

Beyond the firm Pixel-exclusive features, you’re still likely to be among the first smartphone users in the world to receive the latest versions of Android. In addition, Google has robust update support for modern Pixel models, with support spanning over seven years since a device’s launch. Only Samsung can match that promise, and few other Android manufacturers come close.

There’s also the distinct design. You can’t use an app to redesign your phone’s exterior, so if you’re craving those quirky stylings, that polished pebble exterior, and the cyclops camera module, you’ll have to purchase the actual hardware. There’s no getting around that.

Nevertheless, the list of apps and my suggestions will help your smartphone feel a little bit more like a Pixel phone than before. Have I missed any apps or services that port a Pixel-exclusive feature to Android phones? Let the community know in the comments!