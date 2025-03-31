Pixel Screenshots is getting a widget, and we have a first look at it (APK teardown)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR We were able to activate a Pixel Screenshots widget, an as-yet-unreleased feature in the app.

The widget is pretty simple, but it does bring your latest screenshot and some tools right to your homepage.

It’s unclear when this feature could launch to the public, but Google I/O in May or the June Pixel Drop are good guesses.

With the Google Pixel 9 series, Google launched a brand new app exclusive to Pixels: Pixel Screenshots. This app organizes all your screenshots into one place, which, in itself, is a nice feature. However, the app also uses AI to analyze those screenshots, giving you a way to search for content way after the fact. For example, you could search for “potted plant” and find the screenshot you took of one months prior.

As powerful as Pixel Screenshots is, it is missing one thing: a widget. That’s changing soon, though, and we have a first look at it.

As one would expect, the primary function of the Pixel Screenshots widget as it stands right now is to show your most recent screenshot. It will also allow you to quickly trigger associated actions of that screenshot, such as sharing, editing, or setting a reminder. Unfortunately, the widget is not resizable — at least, it isn’t in its current form.

Check out some imagery of the widget below:

While this isn’t a drastic alteration to the Pixel Screenshots experience, a widget does bring the app to the foreground. I know for myself I sometimes forget that Pixel Screenshots is there, as muscle memory still has me opening Google Photos. But, if I had a widget on my home screen, I would never forget, which would be very convenient. There’s also no telling what other features could be included with the widget when it launches; it could be more feature-rich.

The question now is when we should expect this to roll out. It’s possible Google could make the feature available at any time, although an announcement at Google I/O in May seems likely. The company could also hold off until June, which is when we expect to see the next Pixel Drop. Either way, you should plan on seeing this on supported Pixels in the coming months.

