These are my favorite Android icon packs that are well worth paying for

There are plenty of ways to customize your Android smartphone. My first port of call is installing a third-party launcher, of which many unique options are available. After this, a nice wallpaper brings out the most of your display. However, one option that always seems to be an afterthought on Android is installing a new icon pack. I’ve spent far too much money on my favorite Android icon packs over the years, many of which I still use to this day. Here are some of the picks I’d be happy to pay for all over again.

LineX Icon Pack Developer: JustNewDesigns

JustNewDesigns Icons: 6,000+

6,000+ Price: $0.99

I love the minimalist yet eye-catching style of this icon pack. It melds line art with neon colors and that combination really pops. The pack also includes its own selection of wallpapers, which complement each icon’s bold, striking hues. However, you could easily pair these icons with a simple black wallpaper, an especially great choice if you own a flagship Android phone with a great OLED screen.

This pack comes from developer JustNewDesigns, a creator you’ll find fairly often in this roundup. Best of all, LineX isn’t a steep investment. At just under a dollar, it’s less expensive than most season’s greetings cards.

Notably, LineX’s bold colors may not be for everyone. If you’re all about the art style but want something a little toned down, I’d recommend trying BeeLine by AlphaOne, which is available at the same price. Arcticons, an open-source icon pack that’s well worth grabbing, also offers a monotone alternative with over 10,000 icons.

Simplicon Icon Pack Developer: JustNewDesigns

JustNewDesigns Icons: 5,800+

5,800+ Price: $0.99



Unline LineX, Simplicon follows a more traditional icon-theming model. It keeps the saturation levels up but offers a flat, round, minimalist design. It works best paired with lighter wallpapers, and if you can’t find your own, the pack makes more than 100 available for free.

You’ll get marginally fewer icons than the LineX pack, but I’ve not encountered a major icon that the pack doesn’t have, at least not yet. There’s also a request system if you really crave an icon the pack doesn’t have.

There aren’t too many similar icon packs on the Play Store, but Circa by GomoTheGom comes close. It has more icons than Simplicon but also demands a higher price.

Retro Mode Icon Pack Neon Developer: Moertel Pixel Art

Moertel Pixel Art Icons: 4,000+

4,000+ Price: $2.79



Do you dream of a retro pixel art theme for your Android phone? Grab this icon pack pronto. It’s an incredible piece of design that includes over 4,000 multicolored neon icons. The pack also includes other items to transform your device, including six widgets with color customization options and a dozen wallpapers to match the theme. Moertel also offers a separate free weather widget with hand-drawn weather icons.

I appreciate the artistry behind this pack, but it isn’t updated as often as promised. This icon pack is also a little pricier than other designs on this list, but even with that fact, I’d hesitate to call it a budget breaker. There’s also a monotone alternative if you don’t fancy the bright hue, too.

Viral Icon Pack Developer: DrumDestroyer Themes

DrumDestroyer Themes Icons: 6,400+

6,400+ Price: Free

Not every great Android icon pack demands a fee; Viral is one example. The pack comes from creator DrumDestroyer, responsible for several excellent icon packs on the Play Store. Viral is undoubtedly one of the more polished entries, fully using faded pastel shades and vintage elements.

Viral also includes matching KWGT widgets, over 400 wallpapers, and multiple alternative icons for key apps. Honestly, I’m not sure how this pack is available for free; it’s well worth paying for.

If you like Viral’s vibe but crave something a bit brighter, Halo is another DrumDestroyer pack that’s worth a place on your phone.

Verticons Icon Pack Developer: SpaceMan

SpaceMan Icons: 6,100+

6,100+ Price: $1.79



This vertical icon pack is something completely different. Instead of the generic square, circle, or squircle, we’ve come to know and love on Android, Verticons introduces over 6,000 card-like icons to your device. You won’t find this shape on Android’s default shapes list, and it does a surprisingly good job of masking icons that aren’t directly supported. That said, I’ve really enjoyed running it as my current Android icon pack.

The pack also includes over 80 wallpapers, but I prefer using my own backgrounds for this pack. A free version is on offer, but it includes far fewer icons. SpaceMan’s Monotone pack also offers a similar design but trades bright hues for a black-and-white base.

Black Magic Icon Pack Developer: DrumDestroyer Themes

DrumDestroyer Themes Icons: 5,300+



5,300+ Price: $1.99



This vaporwave icon pack is reminiscent of Viral, but trades faded colors for bright purple, pink, blue, and green. Like several icon packs on this list, Black Magic also includes its own wallpapers (some of which struggle to load for me), but I’d suggest pairing these icons with backgrounds from wallpaper apps like Tapet or Backdrops.

If you’re looking for a similar aesthetic with a brighter, lighter color palette, I’d recommend Unicorn. It’s a cutesy pink-heavy pack that’ll pair well with gradient wallpapers.

Minimalist Icon Pack Developer: JustNewDesigns

JustNewDesigns Icons: 6,300+

6,300+ Price: $0.99



If you’re after an even more minimalist aesthetic, look no further than JustNewDesigns’ Minimalist Icon Pack. This pack includes just over 6,000 icons, each featuring a pleasant pastel palette. The icons do come in more than a single shape, which, I’ll admit, is a particular annoyance for those who demand uniformity. Nevertheless, these subtle deviations also add to the pack’s overall charm.

Once again, the pack will cost less than a dollar, so it’s well worth the investment if you own multiple Android devices and want to distinguish them through their aesthetics.

Alexis Pie Minimal Icon Pack Developer: Bandot

Bandot Icons: 9,400+

9,400+ Price: $1.99



Similar to Simplicon but packing some 3,000 additional icons, Alexis Pie uses clean, sharp lines with vibrant colors. This particular pack employs a round icon base, but there is a similar squircle icon pack on offer too.

Once again, you gain access to over 100 wallpapers, fairly regular support, with new icons added frequently, and plenty of alternate icons for major apps.

Crispy Icon Pack Developer: FLATEDGE

FLATEDGE Icons: 3,950+

3,950+ Price: $0.49



Crispy is the cheapest Android icon pack on this list. As a trade-off, it includes the lowest number of icons. However, the icon pack is well-supported, and the creator welcomes app requests. Crispy uses a freeform design with highly saturated colors, similar to Minimalist, but feels far more vibrant on OLED screens.

FLATEDGE has some other great icon packs, too. Favo trades the freeform design for rounded squares, while Elemento offers a dark gray background, which really pops on darker wallpapers.

Delta Icon Pack Developer: Leif Neimczik

Leif Neimczik Icons: 11,700+

11,700+ Price: Free



I wanted to limit this list to ten icon packs, but it was a challenge reigning myself in. Delta was an obvious inclusion thanks to its massive collection of over 11,000 icons and 200-odd wallpapers. You get freeform icons with a dull pastel tint. It sounds a little bland compared to the brighter alternatives I’ve mentioned, but this pack looked so good on my LG Q6 back in the day. And yes, it’s been around that long.

I’m barely scratching the surface with this list, but these are some Android icon packs I own and love using. Now it’s your turn. Do you have an icon pack that you’d recommend? Leave your suggestions in the comments. We’d love to hear them.

