How to (accurately) track steps with your Apple Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Every step counts, and your Apple Watch tracks each one of them. For the most part, it does all the work for you. Learn how to find your current count, plus tips on how to most accurately track steps on your Apple Watch.

How to find your steps tracked on your Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch is with you every step of the way (or at least every step you take while wearing it). To find your current count at any time in the Fitness app, just look for the app icon with Apple’s famous rings. Open the Fitness app on your Apple Watch.

on your Apple Watch. Swipe up or turn the Digital Crown to find your Total Steps .

to find your . To see your seven-day total, keep scrolling and tap Weekly Summary.

How to add your step count to your Apple Watch face

If you want to keep your steps at a glance, you can add a third-party step counter to your watch face. Download a pedometer app from the App Store and follow the steps below. Press and hold your watch face until the face gallery appears, then tap Edit .

until the face gallery appears, then tap . Swipe to the screen titled Complications , then tap the complication you wish to change.

, then tap the complication you wish to change. Using your Digital Crown, scroll to your preferred pedometer app and tap. Press the Digital Crown to save your changes, exit edit mode, and return to your watch face.

Keep the most accurate count

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Generally speaking, step counting is automatic on your Apple Watch. You don’t need to start a workout or do anything specific to turn on this feature. However, there are a few ways to make sure your numbers are as precise as possible. Calibrate your Apple Watch to improve accuracy and help the device learn your stride.

Keep personal information such as weight, height, age, and gender up to date.

Make it a habit to wear your watch snugly and on top of your wrist.

FAQs

Can you manually add steps on an Apple Watch? Yes. You can manually add steps to your tracked count in the Health app on your paired iPhone. Open the app, tap Browse, and search for Activity. From the Activity screen, tap Steps, then Add Data in the top right-hand corner.

Can I add my native step count to my Apple Watch face? Apple does not currently offer native step count as a complication on your watch face. However, you can select the Fitness app as a complication for quicker access to your stats. Alternatively, some third-party pedometer apps can be synced with your Health app, and these can often be set as a complication using the steps above.

Are steps one of my rings? Step count is not specifically represented by one of Apple’s rings. The Move, Exercise, and Stand rings represent active calories burned, minutes of brisk activity completed, and the number of times you have stood and moved for at least one minute per hour.

Comments