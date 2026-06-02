iPhones could get groundbreaking bill-splitting tool Android introduced in 2019

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly working on a bill-splitting feature for the iPhone.

It will allow users to take a photo of the bill, assign items to individuals, and generate payment requests.

The feature is tied to Apple Cash and available through the Wallet app or within Messages.

Back in 2019, Google introduced a function to Lens that allows you to scan a receipt and calculate the tip. Additionally, the feature also lets you split the bill with others. Seven years later, it looks like Apple plans to catch up and do something similar with the iPhone.

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According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a new financial iPhone feature that will let users split the bill for dinners, events, and so on. Specifically, the iPhone owner will be able to take a picture of the receipt, assign items to individuals, and generate payment requests. The report mentions that this feature is tied to Apple Cash, and you’ll be able to access it through the Wallet app or within Messages.

The Cupertino-based firm reportedly plans on announcing this feature during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The event is scheduled to start on June 8 and end on June 12. Meanwhile, it’s said that the feature will be a part of the company’s fall software updates, appearing in iOS 27.

Along with this bill-splitting tool, the publication also mentions digital passes. It appears that Apple may also be working on giving users the ability to create digital passes for events, the gym, and more. This is said to also be a Wallet app feature.

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