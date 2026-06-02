Save $220 on the 512GB iPad Air (M2) with this unbeatable deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Tablets are a great way to multitask, catch up on work, or just enjoy some entertainment. If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s iPad Air, now’s an excellent time to snag one — the 512GB model is currently at its lowest price ever. Right now, you can pick up the 11-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip for just $679, down 24% from its normal retail price. That’s a $220 discount!

As far as tablets go, this one is packed with features that make it a standout choice. It has a stunning Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone, ensuring everything looks sharp and vibrant. Powered by the M2 chip, you can multitask easily, run graphics-heavy apps, and game without hiccups. With Wi-Fi 6E capability, you’ll enjoy faster connectivity, and its all-day battery life ensures you can stay productive or entertained for hours on end.

Whether you’re using the 12MP cameras for video calls or capturing 4K videos on the back camera, the iPad is made to deliver excellent results. Plus, compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro makes this a versatile device for work, creativity, and fun. Check out the deal on Amazon

The deal just dropped yesterday, ensuring it’s as fresh as it gets. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself, as stock is in short supply.

Follow