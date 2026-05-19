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The 1TB 11-inch iPad Air just plunged to $849, and it's not a price glitch

The 1TB Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip is $400 off on Amazon today, which is its lowest price ever by a long distance.
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2 hours ago

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Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
DealHunt / Android Authority

Tablets are vital for many of us, and the Apple iPad line is the pinnacle of the category for a lot of people. Right now, the 1TB Apple iPad Air 11-inch is available for $849, which is a 32% drop from its retail price of $1,249. It also represents the lowest Amazon price ever by a mile!

Apple iPad Air Price History

This iPad Air is supercharged by the powerful M3 chip, ensuring fantastic performance for various tasks. It features a stunning Liquid Retina display that makes everything look sharp and vibrant. Another highlight is the advanced 12MP front and back camera, perfect for video calls and capturing photos. With Wi-Fi 6E and 5G capabilities, this tablet lets you stay connected wherever you go, while Touch ID ensures secure access and payments.

Check out the deal on Amazon

The current price of $849 is significantly lower than the 90-day average of $1,049.62, showing a notable price advantage. Additionally, this tablet is at an all-time low, further enhancing its appeal as a purchase. The recent price drop occurred just five hours ago, and it’s selling fast.

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