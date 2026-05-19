The 1TB 11-inch iPad Air just plunged to $849, and it's not a price glitch

DealHunt / Android Authority

Tablets are vital for many of us, and the Apple iPad line is the pinnacle of the category for a lot of people. Right now, the 1TB Apple iPad Air 11-inch is available for $849, which is a 32% drop from its retail price of $1,249. It also represents the lowest Amazon price ever by a mile!

This iPad Air is supercharged by the powerful M3 chip, ensuring fantastic performance for various tasks. It features a stunning Liquid Retina display that makes everything look sharp and vibrant. Another highlight is the advanced 12MP front and back camera, perfect for video calls and capturing photos. With Wi-Fi 6E and 5G capabilities, this tablet lets you stay connected wherever you go, while Touch ID ensures secure access and payments. Check out the deal on Amazon

The current price of $849 is significantly lower than the 90-day average of $1,049.62, showing a notable price advantage. Additionally, this tablet is at an all-time low, further enhancing its appeal as a purchase. The recent price drop occurred just five hours ago, and it’s selling fast.

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