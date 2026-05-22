Need a new tablet? The Apple iPad Mini just dropped below $400

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Apple iPad mini (6th Gen) is a favorite for good reason — it’s a compact but powerful tablet that handles work, play, and everything in between with ease. Right now, you can pick it up for just $399 on Amazon, down from a typical mark of $437. That’s a $38 savings off the average price.

The iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with true-to-life colors and ultralow reflectivity for a stunning viewing experience. The A15 Bionic chip is snappy enough for multitasking and graphic-intensive apps, while the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage ensures smooth video calls and selfies. It also supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), making it perfect for annotating documents or sketching ideas. With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C charging, and an all-day battery, it’s ready whenever you are. Check out the deal on Amazon

The deal just dropped 13 hours ago, too, making it a fresh opportunity to save.

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