Passport foldables are taking over as iPhone Ultra dummy leaks in white

TL;DR A fresh leak on Weibo by Ice Universe shows a white dummy unit of the upcoming iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra, giving a cleaner look at its passport-style design.

The dummy unit reveals an iPhone Air-like camera island featuring a second shooter, which previous leaks suggest is a 48MP ultrawide lens alongside a 48MP primary camera.

Apple is expected to announce the foldable in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, while the base iPhone 18 is rumored to skip the event for a first-half 2027 release.

We’re going to be facing a Wide foldable showdown in the coming months, with Samsung, Apple, and others all set to launch passport-style foldables. We’re already seeing dummy units floating around for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and now, we’re getting a look at the iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra’s dummy units.

Leaker Ice Universe posted a photo of a white colored dummy unit of the upcoming iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra on Weibo:

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We’ve already seen dummy units of the iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra compared to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but those were fairly basic. This dummy unit leak shows the color a bit better, though one can expect the finish quality to be significantly better on the final production units. Previous leaks suggest Apple could stick to black and white color options for the iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra. The camera island looks iPhone Air-like in this leak, with the notable change being a second shooter, which leaks suggest is a 48MP ultrawide to complement the 48MP primary camera.

If you’re wondering how the iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra would stack up against the current crop of foldables, here’s what we know from previous leaks:

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel Fold Height

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 120.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 158.4mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 155.2mm

Pixel Fold 139.7mm

Width (Unfolded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 167.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 143.2mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 150.4mm

Pixel Fold 158.7mm

Width (Folded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 85.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 72.8mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 76.3mm

Pixel Fold 79.5mm

Thickness (Unfolded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 4.8mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 4.2mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5.2mm

Pixel Fold 5.8mm

Thickness (Folded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 9.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 8.9mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 10.8mm

Pixel Fold 12.1mm

Cover display size and resolution

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 5.49-inch;

2,088 x 1,422 pixels

Galaxy Z Fold 7 6.5-inch;

2,520 x 1,080 pixels

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 6.4-inch;

2,364 x 1,080 pixels

Pixel Fold 5.8-inch;

2,092 x 1,080 pixels

Inner display size and resolution

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 7.76-inch;

2,713 x 1,920 pixels

Galaxy Z Fold 7 8-inch;

2,184 x 1,968 pixels

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 8-inch;

2,152 x 2,076 pixels

Pixel Fold 7.6-inch;

2,208 x 1,840 pixels



Apple is expected to announce the iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its annual iPhone launch event, usually in September. The base iPhone 18 is expected to skip this event and instead be unveiled in the first half of 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e.

We’ll have to wait for a few months to see how well the leaks have panned out, but Apple’s push into foldables will certainly spur innovation on the Android end, and more innovation and competition are always good for consumers.

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