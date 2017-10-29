What a week! This week we reviewed the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and the Garmin vívoactive 3. We also got our first look at Android 8.1 Oreo, talked about Pixel 2 display issues, and rounded up some of the latest OnePlus 5T rumors out there.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL review: the way Android is meant to be Google’s latest flagships are refined, powerful, though not without their flaws. This is our Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL review.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro review: all about promises The Huawei Mate 10 series is full of promises: from AI to updates, HDR10 and better performance over time. This is the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro review.

Android 8.1 Oreo is now available as a developer preview You can either download the factory images for your device and flashing them, or sign up for the Android Beta Program and wait for the OTA.

A second opinion on the Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi’s shot at the flagship segment in India Is the Mi MIX 2 a well-rounded option against other mid-range flagship smartphones? Let’s find out.

Right to repair: should we tolerate hard-to-fix devices for better phones? Consumers want the basic right to repair their own devices, while huge companies fight against the same thing. So why do we put up with it?

Assistant vs Alexa shouldn’t be the new Android vs iOS Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have been the new Android vs iOS competition, but Jonathan Feist think that’s misguided. Can’t Assistant and Alexa get along?

Google Pixel 2 XL vs Pixel XL The original Pixels were well received, but they weren’t perfect, See what improvements have been made to the Pixel formula in our Pixel 2 XL vs Pixel XL comparison!

Should you buy a phone for HDR? HDR smartphones are becoming increasingly common, but should you prioritize it as a feature when making your next handset purchase?

You’ll be fine if you’ve already purchased a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL If all the talk of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL display issues has you concerned, fret not. You’ll be fine, return policies are there for a reason.

Garmin vívoactive 3 review The Garmin vívoactive 3 is a smart and great-looking fitness tracker, packed with features for casual users and fitness fanatics alike.

