Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Review

The wait is finally over. Google has eliminated the last semblance of mystery that lingered around the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and unleashed them upon the world. You can find out more about what they will offer in terms of specs and features at the links above, but in this post, we’re taking a look at the all-important Google Pixel 2 pricing and availability details.

How much do the new phones cost? Where will you be able to buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL? And more importantly, when? Find out below.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL price starts at $649 and goes all the way up to $949, depending on which model and storage option you choose. Specific pricing is as follows:

Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) – $649

Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) – $749

Google Pixel 2 XL (64 GB) – $849

Google Pixel 2 XL (128 GB) – $949

The leaks softened the blow, but there’s no way around it: the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are pretty expensive. That’s iPhone X or Galaxy Note 8 territory and it’s clear that Google has pretty high aspirations for its own brand of smartphones.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders, availability, and release date

Google Store

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders are live on the Google Store.

Verizon

As far as carrier partners are concerned, we’re looking at a Verizon exclusive yet again. That means, aside from buying unlocked through the Google Store, Verizon will be the only carrier selling the new Pixels in-store and online. Of course, you’ll still be able to activate the unlocked Pixels on any of the major U.S. carriers.

The Pixel 2 is only available in the 64 GB configuration from Verizon, but you can choose from all three colors. Buying it outright will cost you $649, and you can get it in monthly installments with zero down and $27.08/month (with good credit).

The Pixel 2 XL is available in 64GB and 128GB configurations, in black and black-and-white. The full price starts from $849 or you can get monthly installments from $35.41/month.

T-Mobile

If you happen to purchase a Pixel phone and are looking to switch carriers, T-Mobile has a pretty great deal going on. New T-Mobile customers can bring in their Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, either unlocked from Google or another retailer, or from Verizon, and sign up for a new line on the T-Mobile ONE plan or select Simple Choice Unlimited plans. Current customers can also bring their Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL phone and add a new line to their plan. Then they upload their proof of purchase for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL via T-Mobile’s online redemption site, and they will then get a MasterCard gift card worth $325 in the mail in a few weeks.

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixel 2 in Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue for the regular price of $649.99. It is also offering the Pixel 2 XL in Just Black and Black and White for $849.99. Contract prices (Verizon) come in at $22.91 per month for 24 months for the Pixel 2 64 GB model and $27.08 for the 128 GB model ($100 off the full price). The Pixel 2 XL will run you $35.41 per month.

Others

The phones will also be available through other retailers such as Walmart. We’ll attach order links to this post as they show up.

UK

Pixel 2 (5” screen) is on sale for £629 (64GB) or £729 (128GB) and Pixel 2 XL (6” screen) at £799 (64 GB) and £899 (128GB). Pixel 2 is available to order now at the Google Store, EE and Carphone Warehouse. Pixel 2 XL is also available for pre-order now and on sale and in store from 15 November.

The Pixel 2 XL will be available in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, UK, US, with availability in Italy, Singapore, and Spain coming later this year. Plus, as a freebie coming with a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL purchase, customers can expect a new Google Home Mini in some countries including US and Canada.

Our hope is Google has learned from the disaster from last year and has worked to make the new Pixels more widely available this time. We won’t hold our breath, though – this is Google.

Have you seen any other Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offers worth knowing about? Tell us in the comments.

This post will be updated as we learn more details about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL price, availability, and release date. Stay tuned.