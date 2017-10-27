Google’s latest Pixel phones have been the subject of much criticism since their release last week, with complaints ranging from odd device noises to screen defects. In an effort to quell any potential fears, Google’s VP of Product Management, Mario Queiroz, has posted a statement in the Google Product Forums with some good news regarding device warranty.

In a comment from earlier this morning, Queiroz wrote:

We’re very confident that the Pixel 2 delivers an exceptional smartphone experience, to give users peace of mind, every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now come with a 2-year warranty worldwide.

This means US warranty has been extended by a year, though those in some regions (like the UK) will have the same warranty as before. Meanwhile, Queiroz also directly addressed comments regarding the display burn-in.

Our current investigation of burn-in, which started as soon as we received the first user report on October 22, confirms that the differential aging is in line with that of other premium smartphones and should not affect the normal, day-to-day user experience of the Pixel 2 XL.

Instead, Queiroz says Google will pursue software updates to try and reduce the effects of this — something that it has apparently already started doing (we have taken a deeper look at this aspect of Querioz’s comments here).

As for those who took out the Preferred Care plan with the Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL, Google Community Manager Orrin has revealed that this coverage will remain unchanged. Google’s Apple Care-like plan is a $129 service covering devices for accidental damage and device breakdown, as well as offering around-the-clock access to support specialists. It will last for two years as previous, which kind of means that it’s a weaker offer now, seeing as device failure coverage was extended in the normal warranty. Those who took this plan out have 30-days to cancel it, FYI.

All told, this may not be the resolution that Pixel 2 fans were hoping for, but it’s not an unexpected one, given how frequently screen display complaints arise. What do you think about Google’s reaction to the Pixel 2 woes? Let us know in the comments.