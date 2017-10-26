Amazon first dabbled in Prime-exclusive phones with the Moto G4 and Blu R1 HD back in June of 2016. Since then, the online retail giant has only expanded on that lineup, which now includes the Moto E4, Moto G5 Plus, Nokia 6, and even the Moto X4, just to name a few.

Whether Prime-exclusive phones are an actual bargain is a different question that depends on a few things, but one thing is for certain: they help push Amazon’s services into the hands of the cost-conscious. The lineup will only become more enticing, however, with the latest entrants being the LG G6, LG G6 Plus, LG Q6, and LG X Charge.

The headliners are the G6 (See at Amazon) and G6+ (See at Amazon), with both phones rocking 5.7-inch QHD displays with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual 13 MP rear cameras, Qualcomm’s still-powerful Snapdragon 821 chipset, and 4 GB of RAM. The G6+ contains a few niceties over the G6, such as 128 GB versus 32 GB of internal storage and a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. (See the LG G6 Prime Exclusive

Moving on to the midrange offering of the bunch, the Q6 (See at Amazon) features a 5.5-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 13 MP main camera, and 5 MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, you will find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chipset and 3 GB of RAM, with the 32 GB of storage expandable by up to an additional 2 TB through the microSD card slot.

Finally, the X Charge (See at Amazon) might be the low-end option out of all four, but its huge 4,500 mAh battery makes the phone relevant for those not wanting to worry about battery life. Elsewhere, the X Charge rocks a 5.5-inch HD display, 13 MP main camera, 5 MP selfie camera, and 1.5 GHz octa-core chipset.

It’s certainly nice to see the G6 Plus as part of Amazon’s Prime-exclusive phone lineup, since there was no previous indication of the phone making its way to the US. It’s also nice to see more flagship-level devices as part of that lineup, which could indicate we will see other such phones as time passes.

For now, the G6, G6 Plus, Q6, and X Charge will be available for $400, $500, $230, and $150, respectively. Keep in mind that only Prime members will get these prices, with all four aforementioned phones available for pre-order today.