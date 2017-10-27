It’s understandable if you’ve been teetering on whether or not to pull the trigger on a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. The reports of quality control issues are hard to ignore. This something you need to consider when buying the device. I’ve gotten a lot of messages both on Twitter and in my inbox about whether it’s worth canceling an existing order and taking the money elsewhere. But don’t hit the cancel button just yet.

Sure, major tech outlets like The Verge and 9to5Google have all reported on instances of manufacturing defects with their respective second-generation Pixel 2 review units, but don’t worry too much. If what you purchased arrives defective, both the Google Store and Verizon— who exclusively carries the Pixel 2s— offer generous return policies.

If you bought your Pixel 2 from the Google Store

To quell the fears of those who had already purchased or were intending to buy the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, Google released a statement in its product forums promising a two-year warranty for the Pixel 2 devices:

We’re very confident that the Pixel 2 delivers an exceptional smartphone experience, and to give users peace of mind, every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now come with a 2-year warranty worldwide.

If any hardware defects should occur with your Pixel 2 unit within two years of purchase, you can contact Google for support.

Google also offers a two-week return policy if you happen to run into issues early into your purchase period. Per its support page:

You can return an item you bought from the Google Store within 15 calendar days after the day you received it. If you bought Nest Thermostat or Nest Protect from the Google Store, you can return your device within 30 days. We’ll refund the payment method you paid with (minus your original shipping & handling charges) within 14 business days after Google receives the device.

You will have to fill out a form explaining why you want to return the device, but that’s pretty standard. Once you’ve filed the return, you’ll send the phone with all of its accessories and in its original box, so be sure to hold on to everything.

If you bought your Pixel 2 from Verizon

If you purchased your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from Verizon, the return policy is somewhat in line with Google’s:

You may return or exchange wireless devices and accessories purchased from Verizon Wireless within 14 days of purchase. A restocking fee of $35 applies to any return or exchange of a wireless device (excluding Hawaii).

With its device warranties, Verizon is almost as lenient as Google, particularly if you’re experiencing a manufacturing defect. Your replacement options depend on how much time has elapsed since you’ve purchased the device, and whether you pay for extra equipment protection. If you experience a hardware defect within the first year:

The device will be replaced at no cost. If it’s been more than 15 days since purchase, it’ll be replaced with a Certified Like-New Replacement (a like unit or one of comparable quality).

Your best bet is to buy the Pixel 2 unlocked

If you’re hoping to bring home a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and you’re worried about manufacturing defects, your best bet is to buy it unlocked, especially now that Google has officially extended the warranty on those particular devices to two full years. Sure, you may have a discount with Verizon Wireless. Maybe you simply must have the Verizon-exclusive Kinda Blue Pixel 2. Either way, the carrier’s restocking fee may not be something you’re willing to contend with after the fact.

What do you think? Are these options enough to get you to buy a Pixel 2? Sound off in the comments below!