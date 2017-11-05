This week we reviewed the LG V30 and Xiaomi Mi A1, went hands-on with the HTC U11 Plus, Life, and Razer Phone, and looked back at one of our favorite phones of all time, the OnePlus One. Here’s the news of the week!

LG V30 review: a photography and videography dream If you haven’t paid much attention to the LG V series of smartphones, the LG V30 is proof that you definitely should. This is the LG V30 review.

HTC U11 Plus hands-on: greater than the sum of its parts There’s more to the HTC U11 Plus than just a taller display and 30 percent larger battery than the U11. This is the HTC U11 Plus hands on.

Razer Phone hands-on: a phone for gamers, and everyone What happens when a gaming company buys a smartphone company? They make a gaming phone, right? Join us as we go hands-on with the Razer Phone!

Xiaomi Mi A1 review: the perfect budget phone? The mid-range Xiaomi Mi A1 is pitched as a product that‘s ‘created by Xiaomi and powered by Google.’ Here’s our full Xiaomi Mi A1 review.

HTC U11 Life hands-on: don’t dismiss this phone too quickly This phone might not seem as exciting at first, but it’s definitely worth some attention. Let’s take a closer look at the HTC U11 Life in this hands-on impressions post.

Google still doesn’t want to sell smartphones: here’s why The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two amazing phones Google doesn’t actually want to sell in meaningfully large numbers. Here’s why.

Samsung kicks off Android 8.0 Oreo beta program for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Samsung is rolling out the beta Android 8.0 Oreo update to select Galaxy S8/S8 Plus users in the US, UK, and South Korea.

Chasing pixels: why pixel density isn’t as important as you might think While we live in a world of ever increasing pixel densities, how much do pixels really matter?

Looking back at the OnePlus One With the OnePlus 5T almost here, we take a look back at the impact and excitement of the OnePlus One, that disruptive – and highly affordable – first device from OnePlus.

Phones don’t need a NPU to benefit from machine learning Today’s smartphones are increasingly coming equipped with dedicated Machine Learning hardware, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to benefit from the technology.

