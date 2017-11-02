We absolutely loved the Axon 7 when it launched back in June of 2016. In fact, we loved it so much that we decided to give it our coveted Editor’s Choice award. With front facing speakers, a full-metal footprint, and some great specs for a mid-ranged device, many of our writers went around recommending the device for the next few months.

Just recently, ZTE announced the Axon M, and it brought with it a brand new shape and style. The dual-screened device did seem like a bold move to many, and loads of us have been wondering if the company would ever get back to the basics and give us a true successor to the Axon 7 that we knew and loved.

Recently, a Twitter user going by the handle @fatproduce had the same idea, and decided to tweet at ZTE pleading for a follow up of the device. They responded by letting him know that there will “certainly be a follow on to the successful Axon 7.”

Hi, Andrew. There will certainly be a follow on to the incredibly successful Axon 7. — ZTE USA (@zteusa) November 1, 2017

Though this tweet obviously isn’t a formal announcement of such a device, it is exciting to see ZTE follow up such a great phone. We’re pretty excited already, though we probably won’t see any sign of this device until well into 2018.

