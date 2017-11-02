Samsung has officially kicked off the Android 8.0 Oreo beta program for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The latest version of the operating system comes with Samsung’s Experience 9.0 user interface on top and is being rolled out to select users based in the US, UK, and South Korea.

In the US, the update is available to those who own a Sprint, a T-Mobile, or an unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus. If you’re in the UK, an unlocked variant of either of the two devices is required.

To get Oreo on your smartphone, you have to sign up for the Galaxy beta program. You can do that via the Samsung Members or Samsung+ app in the US, both of which are available on the Play Store and Galaxy Apps.

The update comes in at around 1.4 GB and brings a number of new functionalties to both devices. In addition to standard Oreo features, it adds improvements to things like Edge screen and Samsung Keyboard. The update also includes Samsung’s Dual Messenger feature that’s available on the Note 8, which allows you to use two accounts for apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp. To see all the new features and improvements, check out the changelog below.

SamMobile

Just keep in mind that this is a beta version of the OS, so it likely won’t run as smoothly as you would like. If you see that as a problem, you’re better off waiting for the stable version of the update.