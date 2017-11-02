LG’s track record with flagship Android OS updates has been mightily impressive in recent years. This made it all the more disappointing when the LG V30 launched in October running Android Nougat – the same version as its year-old predecessor, the V20.

V30 owners can at least look forward to an Android 8.0 Oreo update very soon. LG is targeting an official rollout in December for South Korea buyers, with the US and other countries expected to follow shortly after.

However, while the rest of the world will have to wait patiently for an OTA present during the festive season, buyers in LG’s home region can sample all of Oreo’s goodness by signing up for a public preview program that launched earlier today.

Editor's Pick Problems with the LG V30 and how to fix them The LG V30 is one of the most well rounded flagship smartphones currently available. Featuring gorgeous design and top of the line specifications and features, it offers everything we've come to expect from a high-end …

To gain access to the beta test, V30 owners in the region can register through the Quick Help app by tapping on the LG OS Preview banner. According to LG, the software update should arrive within a month and the company doesn’t appear to be limiting invites to a set number.

Oreo beta participants will be able to submit reviews and feedback using the same app, which LG will be monitoring ahead of the official rollout. Unfortunately it seems like owners of LG’s other flagship, the LG G6, miss out on the preview program no matter what country you live in.

LG’s preview program launch comes just after Samsung kicked off its own Android 8.0 Oreo preview for selected Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners in the US, UK, and South Korea

To stay up-to-date with the whereabouts of the LG V30 Oreo update from all of the major US carriers, be sure to bookmark our V30 Android update tracker page.