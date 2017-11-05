Google Pixel 2 XL International Giveaway!

Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!
Google’s 2017 flagship phones are finally here, and they’re great. Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature top-of-the-line specs, IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance (finally), as well as the best smartphone cameras on the market, according to DxOMark. They’ll also be the first devices to include Google Lens, and will also come with three full years of OS updates. More specifically, the Pixel 2 XL sports a 6.0-inch pOLED 18:9 display and a bigger 3,520 mAh battery, but other than that, these two phones are pretty much identical.
To learn more about the Google Pixel 2 XL, check out our related coverage below:
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL review: the way Android is meant to be
- Google Pixel 2 XL unboxing and first impressions
- Google Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: the flagship battle
- Google Pixel 2 vs Google Pixel: what’s changed?
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs: Google’s vision for the modern flagship
- Keep your Pixel 2 protected with these official Google cases
