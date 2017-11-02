Google may need to brace itself, as a law firm appears to be sizing up a possible class action lawsuit. The main target? Yes, it’s those widely-reported Pixel 2 XL screen issues.

As you may have seen by now, Google’s larger 2017 flagship has been bombarded with criticism over its LG-made 6.0-inch Quad HD+ pOLED display. Aside from more general complaints over the screen’s innate quirks, quality control concerns have been raised over reports of premature screen burn-in by tech critics and a “black smear” issue.

Those concerns appear to have sparked the interest of Girard Gibbs LLP, which is calling for disgruntled Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers to step forward as part of an investigation into the claims.

A post on the firm’s website states:

Girard Gibbs is investigating claims against Google, HTC, and LG for manufacturing, marketing, and selling defective Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. Both phones have exhibited abnormalities. Owners of the more expensive Pixel 2 XL have reported that the devices’ OLED screens are suffering from “burn-in”—a phenomenon where a portion of the display remains visible even after changing the screen to display something else, degrading user experience. Pixel 2 XL owners have also reported significant “black smear”—a problem affecting certain OLED displays, in which the movement of pixels against a black backdrop creates a black smudge, distorting the display.

While the core of the investigation focuses on the Pixel 2 XL, the smaller second-gen Pixel is also included. This centers on “clicking” and “whistling” sounds that have been reported by some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users and is already on Google’s fix-list.

The post encourages those impacted by any of the issues to contact the firm and talk to an attorney as part of a “free and confidential case consultation”.

Should the New York and San Francisco-based firm receive an influx of responses, it’s highly likely that a class action lawsuit will be on the cards. After all, Girard Gibbs has a history of going after major technology companies, including several leading smartphone manufacturers.

Most notably, the firm was behind the class action lawsuit against LG over the widespread bootloop issues with the LG G4 and LG V10, which later spread to the V20 and the Google Nexus 5X – a phone also made by the South Korean OEM.

Editor's Pick Chasing pixels: Why pixel density isn’t as important as you might think This opinion feature was written by Bob Myers, an engineering and tech veteran with years of experience working for companies including Qualcomm, HP, and other tech industry leaders. A long time ago, when I was working in …

The firm also slapped Motorola with a $5 million lawsuit over claims of poor customer service related to unfulfilled warranty promises. This particular case was settled in September, after which Motorola pledged to “implement several customer-friendly improvements in the way it processes warranty claims.”

As for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, there’s no doubt that some are experiencing unfortunate issues with their new devices – a situation that’s made all the more frustrating because of how great the phones are otherwise.

Google announced just a few days ago that it is extended the warranty period to two years for all Pixel 2 phones worldwide. Defects are also covered by both Google and various carriers, so if you’re device is suffering from any of the issues mentioned you can find out how to return your phone here.

What do you think about a potential Pixel lawsuit? Is it inevitable based on the widespread outcry, or is Google getting unfairly attacked over knee-jerk complaints? Let us know in the comments.