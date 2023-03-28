Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful and versatile device that combines the best features of a laptop and a tablet. But a high-quality keyboard is one of the essential accessories for enhancing its functionality. With numerous available options, finding the perfect keyboard to suit your needs can be challenging. We’re here to help discuss the factors to consider when choosing a keyboard and present our top five picks for the best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 keyboards.

Factors to consider when choosing a Surface Pro 9 keyboard When choosing a keyboard for your Surface Pro 9, there are several factors to consider. Compatibility and connectivity are essential; ensure the keyboard is compatible with your device and decide whether you prefer Bluetooth, USB, or Surface Connect port connections. Design and build quality are crucial to the keyboard’s durability and comfort; opt for a keyboard with high-quality materials, suitable size, weight, and ergonomics. Additionally, consider critical features and functions, such as backlit keys, function keys, or a built-in trackpad, to enhance your productivity and overall user experience.

The best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 keyboards Here are our top five picks for the best Microsoft Surface Pro 6 keyboards:

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard

The Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is the official keyboard for the Surface Pro series. It usually sells for $280 but is currently $195.99 ($30% off) on Amazon. It offers a comfortable typing experience, featuring full-size, backlit keys and a large trackpad. There’s a storage tray to wireless charge your Surface Pen. Plus, the Alcantara material looks great in any color and adds durability to the keyboard.

Logitech K380

If you want a compact keyboard that won’t take up desk space, the Logitech K380 is a reliable budget-friendly option for only $39.99. This keyboard can connect to three Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly with the press of a button. It also has circular-shaped keys, making it more comfortable to type on. While you can’t plug it in to charge, Logitech does promise a two-year battery life and a one-year warranty.

Microsoft Surface Keyboard

If you need a full-sized keyboard for your workstation setup, the Microsoft Surface keyboard for $99.99 is the perfect companion to your Surface 9 Pro. Notably, it features a number pad, which some users need. But all the keys are stiff and quiet to type on, and the board is surprisingly thin and lightweight while feeling solid and sturdy.

Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard

If you find your wrists or fingers getting strained after typing all day, you might want to consider an ergonomic keyboard. This external keyboard prioritizes your health with an arc and slope that helps bring your hands to a more natural typing position. It’s as quiet and sturdy as the standard Microsoft Surface keyboard but has a split spacebar and a cushioned palm rest for extra comfort. While it’s a little more expensive at $169.99, your hands and wrists will thank you for the investment.

Brydge SP+

This little keyboard turns your Surface Pro 9 into a laptop when needed. It connects via Bluetooth and has clamps that grab onto the screen, which let you adjust the viewing angle 180 degrees. There are adjustable backlit keys, a large touchpad, and charges via a USB-C port, so you don’t need to worry about replacing batteries. You can pick up the Brydge SP+ from Amazon for $109.99 via the button below.

FAQs

Do all keyboards work with the Surface Pro 9? Not all keyboards are compatible with the Surface Pro 9. Always check the compatibility before purchasing a keyboard for your device.

Can I use a wired keyboard with my Surface Pro 9? Yes, you can use a wired keyboard with your Surface Pro 9 by connecting it through a USB-C port or a USB hub.

Is a backlit keyboard necessary for my Surface Pro 9? A backlit keyboard is not required, but it can be beneficial, primarily if you frequently work in low-light conditions. Backlit keys make it easier to see and type accurately.

