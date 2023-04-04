Check out these shows like The Night Agent on Netflix

Netflix

The Night Agent is one of Netflix‘s biggest hits, rocking to number one on the streaming service almost as soon as it premiered and securing a second season. The thriller joins a huge number of great Netflix shows, and it’s clearly resonating with fans. So, what should you watch next if you’re among its viewers? We’ve got the best shows like The Night Agent to add to your watchlist.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent follows an FBI agent as he carefully works his way through a massive conspiracy that goes all the way up to the White House. He’ll have to watch his back as he tracks down a mole that threatens national security.

If you haven’t watched The Night Agent yet, you can stream it on Netflix now. Or if you’re looking to sign up for the streaming service, you can do that by hitting the link below.

Netflix Netflix is still the leading premium streaming service, with over 200 million worldwide subscribers. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to binge watch, including its always growing list of original films and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and many more. $6.99 at Netflix

Shows like The Night Agent

Treason (2022)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 37-44 minutes per episode

37-44 minutes per episode Creator: Matt Charman

Matt Charman Main cast: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Ciarán Hinds, Oona Chaplin

Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Ciarán Hinds, Oona Chaplin Genre: Drama/thriller/espionage

Drama/thriller/espionage Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 69% – Rotten Tomatoes An MI6 deputy’s allegiance is tested when a Russian spy from his past re-enters his life. Now, he’s forced to question his who he stands with as new information comes to light.

A recent Netflix original among shows like The Night Agent, Treason similarly offers a high-stakes mystery centered on a possible mole, with Charlie Cox playing a conflicted agent caught in the middle of a looming international incident.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Slow Horses (2022-ongoing)

Apple TV Plus

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 41-53 minutes per episode

41-53 minutes per episode Creator: Morwenna Banks, Will Smith, Jonny Stockwood, Mark Denton

Morwenna Banks, Will Smith, Jonny Stockwood, Mark Denton Main cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke

Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke Genre: Thriller/espionage/drama/comedy

Thriller/espionage/drama/comedy Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes Slough House is where MI5 sends its lesser agents when they need a timeout. Led by their obnoxious and notorious boss, they play against the odds, navigating the world of British espionage with little support from the top.

A terrific Apple TV Plus original series, Slow Horses offers a slow-burn thrill as unlikely heroes have a chance to prove themselves. It features more humor than The Night Agent, but is likely to have some crossover appeal.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus has quickly become a major player in the streaming game since its launch in 2019. Its slate of original programming includes shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Foundation, and For All Mankind as well as movies like The Banker, Greyhound, and Palmer. $6.99 at Apple TV Plus

The Americans (2013-2018)

FX

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 39-68 minutes per episode

39-68 minutes per episode Creator: Joe Weisberg

Joe Weisberg Main cast: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor, Noah Emmerich

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor, Noah Emmerich Genre: Thriller/espionage

Thriller/espionage Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes Philip and Elizabeth Jennings seems like a normal American couple in the 1980s. They’re happily married, with two kids, and a beautiful home in Washington, DC. But in reality, they’re KGB agents, locked into an arranged marriage as part of their deep cover during the Cold War.

The best spy show in a long time, The Americans is a bit of an outlier on this list, set so firmly during the Cold War, but it’s concerned with moles and double agents, and any fan of espionage thrillers should see it at all costs.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Hulu.

Hulu Hulu offers not only thousands of movies and TV shows to stream, it also has original shows and films like The Handmaid's Tale. You can upgrade to Hulu Plus Live TV to get live channels, including your local stations. $7.99 at Hulu

Tehran (2020-ongoing)

Apple TV Plus

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 37-51 minutes per episode

37-51 minutes per episode Creator: Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Maor Kohn

Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Maor Kohn Main cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi, Glenn Close

Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi, Glenn Close Genre: Thriller/espionage

Thriller/espionage Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes A Mossad agent is stranded in Tehran when her mission goes wrong in this underrated Apple TV Plus thriller. Now, she has to get used to a new life as she plans an operation that could risk everything.

Tehran is a gripping, thoughtful thriller that immerses viewers in the world of high-stakes espionage. Like The Night Agent, it offers a thick plot with uncertain allegiances as its hero tries to get her bearings.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Apple TV Plus.

Homeland (2011-2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

45 minutes per episode Creator: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa

Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa Main cast: Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Morena Baccarin, David Harewood, Mandy Patinkin

Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Morena Baccarin, David Harewood, Mandy Patinkin Genre: Political thriller/espionage

Political thriller/espionage Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes A CIA operative struggling with her own mental health becomes convinced that a returned prisoner of war is a secret sleeper agent sent back to the US by al-Qaeda to carry out a terrorist attack on American soil. Defying orders, she investigates on her own, getting closer to her target, who may not be what he seems.

One of the most frequently cited shows like The Night Agent, Homeland has a similarly pulpy prestige. The Showtime series, which lasted eight seasons and took home as many Emmys, features top-notch performances and more twists than we can count.

Where to watch: Hulu

Showtime

Showtime Showtime offers up great movies and some of the best and most innovative original TV shows, and you can get all of that for a low monthly price. $10.99 at Showtime

Bodyguard (2018)

BBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 58-76 minutes per episode

58-76 minutes per episode Creator: Jed Mercurio

Jed Mercurio Main cast: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Gina McKee

Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Gina McKee Genre: Thriller/drama

Thriller/drama Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes A war veteran working for the London police is assigned to protect a controversial politician. Torn between his duty and disagreements with her politics, he also deals with his own PTSD, all as a massive conspiracy begins to unfold around him.

Similar to The Night Agent in style and tone, Bodyguard was originally a BBC miniseries, released as a Netflix original in the US. It blends political machinations with a high-stakes storyline about a possible mole in government.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Hunted (2012)

Cinemax

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

60 minutes per episode Creator: Frank Spotnitz

Frank Spotnitz Main cast: Melissa George, Adam Rayner, Stephen Dillane, Stephen Campbell Moore, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Melissa George, Adam Rayner, Stephen Dillane, Stephen Campbell Moore, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Genre: Thriller/drama/action

Thriller/drama/action Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 76% – Rotten Tomatoes Samantha Hunter is an operative at a private intelligence agency. When an attempt on her life fails, she has to figure out who is behind it. Convinced it was one of her colleagues, she has to return to work while trying to uncover the mysteries of her own past.

Cancelled far too soon, this Cinemax and BBC co-production was due to return for a second season that sadly never materialized. The series was a stellar spy thriller, with echoes of the Bourne films and Steven Soderbergh’s Haywire.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Cinemax.

Quantico (2015-2018)

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 43 minutes per episode

43 minutes per episode Creator: Joshua Safran

Joshua Safran Main cast: Priyanka Chopra, Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri

Priyanka Chopra, Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Ratings: 6.7 – IMDB / 70% – Rotten Tomatoes When FBI agent Alex Parrish is arrested for treason following a terrorist attack, she goes on the run, trying to prove her own innocence, all as more attacks are carried out. In flashbacks, we see Alex and her colleagues training at the famed FBI facility Quanitco.

Another high-stakes espionage thriller, Quantico follows an agent trying to get to the bottom of a conspiracy and smoke out a dangerous mole, much like The Night Agent.

Where to watch: Hulu

Tubi

Comments