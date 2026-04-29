Who asked for this? YouTube Shorts are coming to your Google TV home screen

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR A new “Short videos for you” row featuring YouTube Shorts will arrive on US Google TV home screens this summer.

Starting today, Nano Banana and Veo AI features are rolling out to Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs in the US, allowing for custom image and video generation.

New Gemini-based Google Photos features, such as search, artistic remixing, and dynamic slideshows, are also coming to eligible devices, though Google didn’t share a timeline for them.

Whether you asked for it or not, the “phone experience” is officially taking over the biggest screen in your house. After teasing a suite of Gemini AI-driven updates at CES 2026, Google is finally pulling the trigger on a major Google TV overhaul in the US. While the update brings sophisticated Gemini-powered tools like Nano Banana and Veo to select TCL sets, the most polarising change will be landing soon right on your home screen: a dedicated row for YouTube Shorts. If you’ve ever felt that your living room was missing the ability to doomscroll through vertical video, your wait is almost over.

Short videos are coming to your Google TV home screen

If doomscrolling on your phone wasn’t enough, you’ll soon be able to doomscroll short videos right from your Google TV home screen. Google TV will soon bring a brand-new “Short videos for you” row directly to the Home page. Users will be able to jump into a personalized feed of short videos, starting with YouTube Shorts.

This new short video row will roll out to Google TV devices in the US this summer.

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Gemini features rolling out to Google TV devices in the US Today, Google is announcing that the previously announced Nano Banana and Veo features are finally rolling out to Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs in the US. Users will now be able to generate custom images and videos directly on their TV, if they wish.

Google also mentions that the previously announced Gemini-based Google Photos Search and Remix features are rolling out first to Gemini-enabled devices in the US.

Further, Google Photos Dynamic slideshows will be available on eligible Google TV devices globally, as long as your device has at least 2 GB of RAM. No timeline has been shared for this rollout.

With Gemini, users can search for specific moments in their Google Photos library on their TV using their voice. The Remix feature lets users edit the photos with artistic styles. Dynamic slideshows turn any Google Photos album into a dynamic slideshow that plays as a screensaver on your Google TV.

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