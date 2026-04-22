Hot deal: Samsung 75-Inch Class The Frame Pro TV is 50% off for the first time

DealHunt / Android Authority

Samsung’s arty The Frame smart TVs make a classy addition to any lounge, but they certainly don’t come cheap. That’s why this is a great opportunity to grab the Samsung 75-Inch Class The Frame Pro 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Smart TV at a record 50% discount. It is currently available for $1,499.99, down from its $3,000 retail price. It dropped a further $500 this week, taking it to its lowest price ever.

This excellent deal was flagged for us by our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform. It tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this seems like a genuinely sweet offer. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage.

The Samsung 75-Inch Class The Frame Pro features a sleek, modern design that resembles a picture frame when not in use. It uses advanced Mini LED technology for superior picture quality and has a variety of smart features, including AI enhancements for sound and visuals. With its Wireless One Connect feature, you can mount it without the hassle of cords cluttering your space.

One standout feature is its art mode, transforming your TV into a personal art gallery. You can access a curated collection through the Art Store or upload your own photos. Its virtually glare-free design ensures your artwork looks stunning, mimicking a print-like finish. Additionally, it provides smooth, tear-free gaming and sports viewing, supporting up to 4K resolution at 144Hz.

According to our partner AI site, this product scores a compelling 98 out of 100. This high score stems from the current price being $468.72 below the 90-day average of $1,968.71. The price dropped just four hours ago, putting it at an all-time low. Check out the deal on Amazon

Overall, this Samsung TV not only excels in design but also provides impressive technology wrapped in an elegant form. Don’t miss the chance to enhance your space with this quality product.

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