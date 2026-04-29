Is Spotify down for you? You're not alone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify appears to be experiencing an outage.

Over 4,000 users are reporting that the service is down.

Some users claim the app is back up on desktop.

Are you having trouble trying to use Spotify today? You can take some solace in knowing that you’re not the only one. The music streaming service appears to be down for thousands of users.

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According to Downdetector, it appears that the outage started around 8:00 AM this morning. The reports spiked at around 8:50 AM, with over 4,000 reports. Users are also flocking to Statusgator, which shows a similar number of reports.

It appears that users are unable to get the app to load. The few who have managed to load the app claim there is no sound. However, some users are saying that the app is back up on desktop.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when Spotify is back online.

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