Hot deal: Aurzen BOOM mini projector drops to 34% off!

The Aurzen BOOM mini Google TV Smart Projector is currently available for $229.98, down from its previous price of $349.99, giving you a 34% discount relative to the recommended retail price. This deal presents a great opportunity for those looking for a versatile projector.

This compact projector supports 4K viewing and has a native resolution of 1080p, providing impressive clarity for your movies and shows. It features built-in Google TV, allowing easy access to over 10,000 apps including popular platforms like Netflix and Hulu without needing extra devices. With voice control powered by Google Assistant, you can access your content effortlessly. Designed with families in mind, it includes a special Kids Mode that filters content and manages screen time.