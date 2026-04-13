Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Hot deal: Aurzen BOOM mini projector drops to 34% off!
1 hour ago
The Aurzen BOOM mini Google TV Smart Projector is currently available for $229.98, down from its previous price of $349.99, giving you a 34% discount relative to the recommended retail price. This deal presents a great opportunity for those looking for a versatile projector.
This compact projector supports 4K viewing and has a native resolution of 1080p, providing impressive clarity for your movies and shows. It features built-in Google TV, allowing easy access to over 10,000 apps including popular platforms like Netflix and Hulu without needing extra devices. With voice control powered by Google Assistant, you can access your content effortlessly. Designed with families in mind, it includes a special Kids Mode that filters content and manages screen time.
The projector boasts 20W Dolby Audio speakers for an immersive sound experience. Its 360-degree visible speaker design enhances movie nights, and the real-time focus functionality adjusts automatically for sharp visuals. Plus, with connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can easily enjoy music or other audio.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 99/100. This high score comes from its price advantage with the current price being $76.37 below the 90-day average of $306.35, marking it as a solid bargain. Additionally, it’s at an all-time low, and the price dropped just hours ago, making it a fresh deal.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.