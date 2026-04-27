The wait for Walmart’s next streaming hardware might be over if you know where to look

TL;DR Walmart’s new Onn 4K streaming stick and Onn 4K Pro have appeared in live product listings and on physical store shelves despite no official launch.

Prices vary significantly, with some lucky customers scoring the Onn 4K Pro for as low as $24.88 due to retail errors.

Walmart has not yet responded to requests for comment or confirmed an official release date for the new hardware.

Walmart’s Onn 4K streaming stick and Onn 4K Pro streaming box have been leaking for weeks, but there’s been no indication from the company on when they’ll actually launch. More and more users have gotten their hands on these new streaming devices, and now Walmart’s product listings are live for all to see and potentially order, if you are lucky.

There are numerous Reddit posts from customers spotting the Onn 4K and Onn 4K Pro on Walmart shelves and in retail listings.

Reddit New Walmart Onn 4K Pro streaming box spotted besides the older Onn FHD streaming stick

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Reddit user troythegeek even managed to get the Onn 4K Pro for $24.88, down from its usual $59.88 price, thanks to a pricing-product placement error on Walmart’s end. This is an incredible deal, if you ask me, for the hardware on hand.

If you haven’t yet spotted these new streaming devices at your local Walmart, you can try your luck by accessing these Walmart listings for the Onn 4K and Onn 4K Pro. The listings are live, but depending on your location, the products may be out of stock.

Since neither streaming device has actually been officially launched, there is a lot of discrepancy regarding their prices. The Onn 4K streaming stick shows up for $39.88 in listings, while customers have gotten it for as low as $20, depending on their store location. Meanwhile, the Onn 4K Pro shows up for $59.88 in black and $49.88 in grey. We’ve previously reached out to Walmart for confirmation on these new devices, but the company hasn’t responded to our email so far. We’re crossing our fingers for a launch soon.

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