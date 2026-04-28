YouTube TV viewers across the country are having trouble hearing NBC shows

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV subscribers are experiencing audio issues with NBC network stations.

Users claim that the volume is roughly half the level of other channels.

It’s suspected that NBC may not be sending 5.1 surround sound audio to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers are experiencing a bizarre audio issue. The issue at hand is dramatically lowering the volume and reducing the audio quality of local TV broadcasts and national programming. Specifically, the problem is affecting NBC-affiliated stations.

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This volume problem isn’t just affecting a single area in the US. The reports on Reddit (via Cord Cutters News) are widespread, spanning across the country. According to the affected subscribers, the audio output from NBC affiliates is nearly half the level of other channels. As a result, viewers are forced to significantly turn up the volume on their TVs. Some users also say that the audio sounds muffled.

What are the YouTube TV channels you couldn't live without? 458 votes Disney 41 % Paramount 14 % NBCUniversal 8 % Fox 21 % Warner Bros. Discovery 9 % AMC Networks 7 %

One commenter on the Reddit thread claims NBC has ceased sending 5.1 surround sound audio to YouTube TV. However, YouTube TV still “wraps the (stereo PCM) audio in a 5.1 AC3 wrapper with surround sound metadata.” They suggest that the absence of the multi-channel audio format is leading to a downmixing to stereo, which could be contributing to the lower volume and audio quality issues.

A problem like this is not a great look, especially during a time when users are more likely to encounter local news as NBC airs the NBA playoffs. Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. We will update this article when new information is available.

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