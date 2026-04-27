Spotify takes on Apple Fitness Plus and Fitbit Premium with guided workouts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is launching guided fitness workouts with its new “Fitness with Spotify” hub.

The feature is available to all Spotify users, with over 1,400 additional ad-free Peloton classes for Premium members at no extra cost.

Fitness with Spotify directly competes with Apple Fitness Plus and Google’s Fitbit Premium, which offer similar guided workout experiences.

Spotify is officially stepping into the fitness world with a new “Fitness with Spotify” experience. Baked directly into the Spotify app, Fitness for Spotify is essentially a space for guided audio and video workouts, putting the app in direct competition with the likes of Apple Fitness Plus and Google’s Fitbit Premium.

Free and Premium users will have access to curated workout playlists and content from popular fitness creators like Yoga With Kassandra and Chloe Ting. However, Spotify Premium subscribers will also be able to access over 1,400 ad-free classes through a partnership with Peloton. These workouts will span everything from strength to cardio, yoga, meditation, and more.

How Fitness with Spotify works

Spotify

To use Fitness with Spotify, all you have to do is open the Spotify app on mobile, desktop, or TV and search “fitness.”

The onboarding experience shown in Spotify’s preview images suggests you should be able to personalize the kind of workout suggestions you get based on a few factors.

When you enter the Fitness with Spotify hub, you’ll start by selecting what kind of movement you’re in the mood for, with options like “Burn & Sweat,” “Strength & Tone,” and “Calm & Restore.”

The app will also ask how hard you want to push yourself, with choices such as “Full-on cardio” and “Quick & intense.”

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A slider will then let you indicate how familiar you are with that type of workout, potentially allowing Spotify to filter the sessions it recommends.

Once these preferences are set, Fitness for Spotify will generate a personalized exercise lineup. In the example shown, users get something like a “Cardio Starter Pack,” with the added ability to explore all available workouts.

Spotify

Moreover, you’ll also be able to browse instructor profiles (such as Peloton trainers), follow them, and explore their workout libraries much like following an artist or podcast creator on Spotify.

Once a workout starts, you get a hybrid player interface that allows you to switch between video and audio playback. That means you can either watch the guided workout or switch to audio-only mode mid-session.

The best part is that the feature works across devices. You can start a workout on Spotify’s TV app and seamlessly pick it up on your phone. Classes can also be downloaded for offline use, so you’re not tied to an internet connection.

As for languages, Spotify notes that workouts are mainly available in English, with select options in Spanish and German.

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