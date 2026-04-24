It's the end of the road for this standout Google TV box brand

TL;DR The company behind notable Google TV brand Thomson has filed for bankruptcy.

The firm released products in Europe like a rebadged Onn TV box, a Chromecast with Google TV rival, and more.

We’re guessing the firm’s Google TV Streamer rival won’t see a commercial launch.

There are plenty of Google TV box brands out there, but Thomson stands out as one of the more notable entrants in recent years. Unfortunately, there’s some very bad news for the brand.

AV Caesar reports that StreamView, which offered TVs and streaming boxes under the Thomson brand, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. We were able to confirm the filing via Austria’s Alpine Creditor’s Association, which reveals that StreamView had €36.6 million (~$) in debt.

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“The applicant attributes its insolvency primarily to the collapse of its cooperation with its main Chinese supplier and financing partner,” read an excerpt from the association’s post. It adds that talks with a potential investor broke down and that there were no plans to continue the business.

A burgeoning brand outside North America Nevertheless, this is a major downer for the TV box landscape. StreamView initially sold Nokia-branded TVs and TV boxes before switching to Thompson in 2024. The Thomson-branded Google TV streaming sticks and boxes are widely available in Europe, covering a variety of price points. The company even released a rebadged version of the Walmart Onn 4K Pro box, dubbing it the Thomson Streaming Box Plus 270. Miss the Chromecast with Google TV form factor? Then StreamView also released the Thomson Go Cast gadgets (seen below), offering the same design as Google’s streaming dongles.

The company was also gearing up to launch the Streaming Box 260 Pro as a potential Google TV Streamer rival. This device features an Amlogic 905X5M-B processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and two USB-A ports. Unfortunately, StreamView’s bankruptcy means we don’t have high hopes that this machine will see the light of day.

We’ve asked Thomson brand owner Established Inc for comment regarding StreamView’s bankruptcy filing. The news also comes mere weeks after Established Inc and StreamView announced the renewal of the Thomson brand licensing deal until 2040.

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