YouTube TV's custom Multiview update has some major strings attached

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV multiview is finally loosening up, so now you can build your own split-screen instead of relying on Google’s preset combos.

There are still limits: only live content works, meaning no DVR recordings or on-demand shows in multiview.

Device support isn’t universal, with a small number of older devices getting a stripped-down version limited to major events.

Multiview on Google’s live TV service has always been a bit hit or miss. You could watch up to four streams at once. The problem was, you couldn’t choose which streams to watch. Google picked the combinations, so users had to scroll through presets that often didn’t fit their needs. Now, Google is finally relaxing this frustrating limit on YouTube TV, though it’s not completely open yet.

Starting this week, YouTube TV is officially launching a fully customizable multiview for almost every device. A limited rollout kicked off last week, and now more users can choose any live channel, even mixing NFL Sunday Ticket with their local news or a soccer match, and create their split-screen.

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The new multiview builder is easy to use. When you press the button, you’ll see filters like Sports, News, Shows, Movies, and a Recommended row based on your viewing habits. Just pick any live content, and it comes together on your screen.

There are two things to keep in mind. First, only live content is supported, so you can’t add DVR recordings or on-demand videos to a multiview. Second, some “family friendly” content is blocked from this feature. Google hasn’t listed which shows are affected, but the filter is already active.

Another important detail is device compatibility. Less than 5% of older living room and mobile devices won’t have access to the full custom builder. Instead, those users will get a limited version that only works for major events like the NFL or World Cup. Google says people with these older devices aren’t completely left out, but they won’t get all the features.

If you have a newer streaming box, tablet, or phone, you can start using the new feature today. The update will roll out over the next few weeks, so if it’s not available yet, just be patient.

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