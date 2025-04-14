Samsung confirms One UI 7 rollout halted, provides vague explanation

Typically, Samsung flagships from the past few years would have had the latest version of Android — Android 15 — by the end of the year that the operating system was released. However, Android 15 launched in October 2024, and here we are today with millions of Samsung phones still stuck on Android 14. This has been a very frustrating time for Samsung fans.

Thankfully, the rollout of One UI 7 (based on Android 15) started last week for a handful of flagships in the United States, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series . However, at some point over the weekend, Samsung appeared to stop the software rollout. A few trusted leakers spotted this , but Samsung remained quiet on the topic.

Now, a Samsung representative has issued a statement to Android Authority on the matter. It confirms that the company has paused the One UI 7 rollout, so we don’t need to wonder about that anymore. However, it doesn’t give us a clear reason for why Samsung has made this decision.

Here is the statement from a Samsung spokesperson:

The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.

From this statement, we can only conclude that Samsung will issue an updated One UI 7 schedule at some point in the near future. Hopefully, that comes sooner rather than later, so the folks who have been clamoring for this update can finally get it.

Although Samsung doesn’t say as much in its statement, leakers have said that the rollout is likely due to a bug (or bugs, plural) in the software. However, we can’t confirm if that’s true or what the bug(s) might be based on what Samsung has told us here.

Stay tuned, as we’ll hopefully get a new One UI 7 rollout schedule in the coming days or weeks. You can check out the now-outdated One UI 7 schedule if needed.