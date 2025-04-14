Why did Samsung pause One UI 7 release? These could be the possible reasons.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR It looks like Samsung’s One UI 7 release has been paused due to several possible reasons.

Some Galaxy S24 owners in Korea reported trouble unlocking their phones after the update.

There have also been reports of a major Secure Folder bug and abnormal battery drain.

Samsung finally pushed out the One UI 7 update last week, allowing people with last year’s flagship phones to finally get the new software. Unfortunately, the company apparently paused the rollout due to a serious bug.

Now, it looks like we’ve got a few possible reasons for the paused release. Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the update was paused due to an unlock issue facing some Galaxy S24 series owners in Korea. More specifically, it sounds like some users couldn’t unlock their phones.

Meanwhile, SamMobile reports a major Secure Folder flaw in One UI 7. The gallery app in Secure Folder auto-generates stories that are accessible outside Secure Folder. The outlet says you’ll get a notification from the Secure Folder’s gallery when a new story has been generated. What’s worse, tapping this notification lets you view the story/contents outside the secure enclave.

These might not be the only possible reasons for One UI 7’s paused release. In addition to the locking issue, the Asia Business Daily reported that some smartphone owners saw abnormal battery drain following the update.

Needless to say, it seems like even a protracted development period wasn’t enough for Samsung to eradicate major bugs. I shudder to think what this software would’ve looked like if it had been released even a month earlier.

