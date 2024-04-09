One UI 7 wishlist: What we want to see and what we know so far

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung’s software experience has undergone a remarkable transformation since the arrival of One UI. Once considered a bloated and sluggish overlay, it has evolved into one of the most polished and intuitive Android experiences on the market. The latest iteration, One UI 6.1, introduced a range of exciting AI-powered enhancements.

Now, anticipation builds as the next major One UI upgrade looms alongside the arrival of Android 15. While concrete details on the next version of One UI remain elusive as of March 2024, we can make some informed predictions about what this major update might bring.

One UI 7: Features we want to see The rumor mill may be silent on specific One UI 7 features, but that won’t stop us from dreaming big. Considering the increasing use of AI across the board, and especially in One UI 6.1, it’s a safe bet that One UI 7 will continue to explore the potential of generative artificial intelligence and machine learning.

On-device AI

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Chat Assist on the S24 Plus is a sometimes-helpful part of Galaxy AI.

Topping our wishlist is the ability to run an AI model like Google Gemini or ChatGPT directly on your Samsung device. While this might be limited to flagship phones and foldables due to processing demands, it could revolutionize several aspects of the Samsung flagship experience.

On-device AI could dramatically speed up Galaxy AI experiences like generative image editing, real-time translations, and smart typing suggestions. Plus, it brings the bonus of offline access to these features and the enhanced privacy of keeping your data local.

Battery health monitoring Next, we’re echoing the rumors about battery health monitoring. If Android 15 introduces this feature, Samsung absolutely needs to incorporate it. With Samsung’s commitment to longer software support cycles, understanding battery health becomes crucial for ensuring your device remains healthy and usable over the long term.

Ideally, this feature would offer insights into the number of charging cycles your phone has completed. Alternatively, even displaying the battery health as a percentage of its original capacity (like iPhones do) would be immensely helpful.

More customize-a-fun Lastly, let’s talk customization. One UI already offers a plethora of options, but there’s always room for more. How about the ability to resize or reformat home screen folders or change the default icon shapes for a different aesthetic? While we’re dreaming, let’s throw in some dynamic, interactive widgets to liven things up.

What feature would you like to see on One UI 7? 68 votes On-device AI 16 % Battery health monitoring 35 % More customizations 35 % Other 13 %

One UI 7: Expected release date and name Samsung has established a fairly predictable pattern for its major One UI updates, aligning them closely with Google’s release of new Android versions (except for One UI 1.0, which debuted with the Galaxy S10 series in February). Let’s look back at the last five years: One UI 1.0 (Android 9 Pie): February 2019

One UI 2.0 (Android 10): December 2019

One UI 3.0 (Android 11): December 2020

One UI 4.0 (Android 12): November 2021

One UI 5.0 (Android 13): October 2022

One UI 6.0 (Android 14): October 2023 Based on this trend, we can anticipate One UI 7 to debut sometime around October 2024, shortly after the official release of Android 15. There’s no reason to think Samsung will deviate from its established naming pattern, so we can confidently expect the next major stable One UI release to arrive as One UI 7.0.

Will there be a One UI 7 beta?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung has a solid history of offering beta programs for its One UI updates, and we expect One UI 7 to be no different. This allows enthusiastic users to preview new features and provide valuable feedback before the final One UI 7.0 stable release hits devices.

While the official launch could happen later in the year, One UI 7 Beta could be available as early as August 2024.

If past trends hold, the One UI 7 beta program could kick off as early as August 2024. Initially, it’s likely to be exclusive to Samsung’s 2024 flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 series and potentially the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable devices.

It’s important to remember that beta software is inherently less stable than official releases. You might encounter bugs, glitches, and unexpected performance issues. For this reason, we never recommend installing a beta on your primary phone.

One UI 7 rumored features While concrete details on One UI 7 remain scarce, there’s a strong chance that many of the exciting new features debuting in Android 15 will make their way to Samsung devices as well. Let’s take a closer look at a few of these potential additions.

Partial screen sharing

This feature, initially introduced in Android 14 QPR2 for Pixel devices, is making its way to the wider Android ecosystem with Android 15. It allows you to share or record a specific app window instead of your entire screen, boosting privacy and streamlining multitasking. While Samsung may implement this feature in its own way, we anticipate a similar function arriving in One UI 7.

Notification taming Android 15 is also set to introduce a thoughtful “Notification Cooldown” feature. It automatically lowers the volume of repeated notifications from the same app, keeping your sanity in check. This could be a welcome addition to One UI 7’s notification management tools.

Sticky keys and Bounce keys Google is already offering these features with Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, but they will most likely be added to Android 15. Sticky Keys make it easier for users to execute keyboard shortcuts by keeping modifier keys (like Alt, Ctrl, and Shift) active even after they are released. Bounce keys prevent accidental repeated key presses, ideal for users with varying levels of motor control. We expect these helpful features to land on Samsung phones and tablets with the One UI 7.0 update.

One UI 7 compatibility

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung boasts one of the most generous software support policies in the Android world, so it comes as no surprise that the list of devices expected to receive the One UI 7 update is reassuringly long. Virtually all Galaxy devices launched with Android 13 or newer out of the box qualify. Additionally, flagship and select mid-range devices released in or after 2021, which fall under Samsung’s four-generation update promise, should be included as well.

If your device shipped with Android 13, it's almost certainly getting One UI 7.

While Samsung will release an official list of supported devices once the cat is out of the bag, we can extrapolate from historical patterns to say that these devices have a high probability of receiving One UI 7: All Galaxy S phones from the S21 series right up to the S24 series (including the FE editions)

All Galaxy Z foldable devices including the Fold 3, Flip 3, and all newer models

Recent Galaxy tablets, including all models under the Tab S8 and S9 lineups

The latest Galaxy A series phones (think A15, A25, A35, and A55) alongside their recent predecessors (A54, A34, A53, and A33)

International models from the Galaxy F and M series While we wait for the official word from Samsung, anticipation builds for One UI 7. Potential AI upgrades and the integration of new Android 15 goodies make this an exciting update. Couple that with Samsung’s class-leading support policy, and One UI 7 looks like a great reason to hang onto your Galaxy device or jump on the Samsung bandwagon.

Comments