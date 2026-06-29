Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 bands leak, could leave you spoiled for choice

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Band styles and color options for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 have leaked.

Samsung could offer a wide range of colors and band designs, including a new band available for both the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 bands could also have the “Ultra” branding on the tip.

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 are expected to launch next month, and the leaks are in full swing. We’ve already seen the watches show up in regulatory filings, and a new leak is now giving us a great look at the bands we can expect this year.

A new leak from Android Headlines showcases several bands for both the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the vanilla Galaxy Watch 9. Apparently, bands for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will feature “Ultra” branding on their ends. This could help users differentiate between the bands when buying them separately, or it could just be a design choice. It could also mean that Ultra bands will not be compatible with the regular Galaxy Watch 9.

The default band for the watches could be the sport band. This time, the design has a slight change, with a concave line running through the center. It is said to be available in yellow, blue, black, and green, but other color options may become available as well.

There’s a new band for the watches as well, per the leak. We don’t yet know what Samsung will call it, but it is similar to the Marine band and will be available in at least five colors for the Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9: orange, green, black, blue, and cream.

Samsung could also offer the hybrid brand in beige, black, gray, and brown this year. The company is also embracing pastels this year and will offer bands in light yellow, blue, green, and white. However, the report notes that pastel bands may only be available for the Galaxy Watch 9, not for the Watch Ultra 2.

For Watch Ultra 2 users, Samsung will reportedly launch an updated trail band in orange, black, green, and blue. If the recent leak about Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 colors is accurate, I can see the green trail band pairing up really well with a “Titanium Gray” Watch Ultra 2.

Of course, there’s a high possibility that Samsung could launch many more bands and in many other colors. However, as things stand right now, it seems Galaxy Watch buyers will have plenty of options to choose from.

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are expected to launch at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, rumored for July 22.

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