Samsung hints the Galaxy Ring 2 could do something no Galaxy wearable has done before

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that a next-generation Galaxy Ring is in development.

A senior Samsung executive has revealed that the company will focus on differentiating the new smart ring with software and services rather than sensors and other hardware.

He also strongly hinted that the Galaxy Ring 2 could be compatible with iPhones.

It has been two years since Samsung first entered the smart ring market, but the original Galaxy Ring has yet to get a successor. While rumors have pointed to a 2027 launch for the next-generation wearable, Samsung has largely remained tight-lipped about its plans. Now, the company has finally broken its silence, confirming that the Galaxy Ring 2 is indeed in the pipeline.

Speaking to Forbes, Samsung’s Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, Hon Pak, revealed that the next-generation Galaxy Ring is currently in development. As expected, the executive did not reveal any specific launch timeline or features of the new ring, but said that software and services will remain the true differentiators in a market full of alternatives.

“If you look at the comparison of other rings, regardless of the competitor, the sensors are not that different right now,” he said. “It’s really about what services you create on the top layer. It’s really the software differentiation that you see.”

Pak also said that Samsung isn’t looking to make that one device that covers everything. Instead, the company is focused on creating an ecosystem of connected devices that gives people the ability to choose what they want.

When asked whether Samsung plans to expand the Galaxy Ring 2’s compatibility beyond Android devices, Pak stopped short of confirming iPhone support. However, his response strongly hinted that broader compatibility could be on the horizon.

“I’m smiling, but I can’t say anything,” he said. “I think you’ll be very pleased with some of the releases and the upcoming news,” he added.

For now, the Galaxy Ring is designed to work best with Samsung devices. It is compatible with most modern Android phones, but several features remain exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem. iPhones are notably absent from the list of supported devices, but with growing regulatory pressure on closed ecosystems and Pak’s teasing remarks, there’s good reason to believe Samsung could finally bring Galaxy Ring support to Apple devices with its next-generation wearable.

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