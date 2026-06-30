Huge leak shows off upcoming Galaxy foldables and all their official cases

TL;DR Android Headlines has posted a ton of renders showing Samsung’s upcoming foldables and their first-party cases.

We get the usual clear, kickstand, and aramid fiber cases, along with some cute options.

The images also give us a good look at the phones themselves ahead of the pending launch.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to launch in a few weeks, and there’s been no shortage of leaks to date. The leaks are picking up speed, though, and we’ve now got another look at all three foldable phones and their official cases.

Android Headlines posted a ton of official-looking renders, showing the upcoming foldable phones in their cases. Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the device is largely in line with previous images. However, we also get a look at aramid fiber cases (including red and blue variants), clear cases with a magnet, and kickstand cases. Check out some of these renders below.

We also get an extensive look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Wide Fold cases, including a few clear cases with cute characters. Other notable Wide Fold cases include similar aramid fiber and kickstand cases to the Ultra model. Most of these images don’t show off the foldable itself, but there are a few exceptions. These pictures corroborate the dual rear camera setup, squat design, and thin form factor seen in previously leaked renders.

Finally, the outlet shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in various cases. The company is offering a range of ring-equipped cases (in white and grey), along with a selection of cases featuring cute characters. The last two cases also suggest some sort of interactive functionality, based on the cover screen. This would be in line with previous Flipsuit cases. Otherwise, the phone itself looks largely similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, featuring an expansive cover screen and dual rear cameras.

Android Headlines posted plenty more images in its article, showing more first-party cases in the process. Needless to say, you should have plenty of accessories to choose from when the new foldable phones launch in the coming weeks.

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