Can't wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Check out these newly leaked wallpapers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A handful of wallpapers that appear to be from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 have appeared online.

The Z Fold 8 has not been officially announced.

We’re expecting Samsung’s new foldables to debut at an event in London next month.

We’re expecting Samsung to take the wraps off its latest foldable lineup about a month from now at an event in London. If you’re especially eager for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, you may be in luck: it appears that high-resolution versions of the phone’s wallpapers have made their way out early.

As spotted by SamMobile, a collection of what could be wallpapers from the new foldable have found their way to X courtesy of user Fahad Ali Javed. The wallpapers aren’t all that remarkable — they’re the colorful, abstract shapes we’ve come to expect from Samsung. Still, they do pretty look nice, and you can slap one on your phone right now.

The collection of wallpapers features swooping shapes over gradient backgrounds in a few different color combinations, including green/yellow, purple/peach, and gray/beige. These, Javed says, are some of the Z Fold 8’s cover screen wallpapers.

🎨 THE ALL-SHADES DROP 🎨

That first shade was just a teaser. Now, we’re opening up the full official color palette. 🔓🔥

Dropping all the other color variants for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 wallpapers.

Static (Crisp cover screen view) pic.twitter.com/fTPc9nPaAG Smash that Retweet 🔁 and Like ❤️ to share the… https://t.co/ODwMturQzx — Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) June 24, 2026

Javed also shared a set of three pink wallpapers , one animated and two static, that he says are interactive, cover screen, and inner screen versions of the same Z Fold 8 wallpaper.

We can’t verify whether these images are actually wallpapers from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 — we haven’t even seen official renders of the new foldable just yet — but they do look legit. Even if they’re not the real deal, they do still look pretty nice. You can grab them from Javed’s tweets right now.

We should know whether the wallpapers in the linked posts were actually sourced from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 come the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which we’re expecting will take place on July 22.

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