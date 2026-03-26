Just how wide IS the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide? Comparison pics tell the tale

TL;DR Samsung’s expected to add a new model to its 2026 foldable options, with a new “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold.

This week, CAD renders have attempted to detail the size and shape of both the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Wide.

Now a new set offers a direct comparison, showing the differences between the two.

Now that spring is here, summer is just around the corner — and that means we’re just a few months away from checking out Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z foldable launches. This year, we’re expecting the company to mix things up, and instead of just showing off its latest Fold and Flip models, we’re anticipating a new, slightly tweaked form factor: the hardware we’ve been calling the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. And now we’re getting a better look at exactly how its size and shape compare to the standard Fold 8.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Already this week, we’ve seen the publication of two sets of CAD renders detailing the hardware of first the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and then, just yesterday, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. These aren’t official Samsung-made renders, but instead, 3D mock-ups produced based on leaked dimensions of these devices. So even while some of aesthetic details may be off, assuming the underlying measurements are accurate, we should still be looking at images that closely match the size and shape of this hardware.

Probably the biggest question most of us have is about the Wide — and exactly how using it will compare to the normal Fold 8. You may have heard that its screens measure smaller corner-to-corner (7.6-inch inner and 5.4-inch, compared to 8-inch inner and 6.5-inch outer), yet it’s still supposed to offer a nice, expansive working surface. So what gives? Well, now Android Headlines has put together some comparison imagery so we can clearly see how these two stack up:

If you haven’t worked it out yourself, that’s the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 (blue screen) in the back, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (gray screen) in front of it. The Fold 8 reportedly measures 158.4 x 143.2mm unfolded, while the Fold 8 Wide comes in at 123.9 x 161.4mm.

It’s nice that we’re getting two views here, because it really isn’t immediately obvious just how much space there is on the Fold 8 Wide’s screen is until we turn the unit on its side and see that it’s wider than the Fold 8 is tall. In case all that overlap makes it hard for you to do a proper comparison, here’s that image again with transparency:

And in all fairness, the standard Fold 8 does have more screen surface area than the Fold 8 Wide — the thinking is more that the amount of screen you do get is more useful when it’s laid out wider like this.

Industry analysts are largely seeing Samsung’s interest in producing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide as a response to Apple’s own wide-form-factor foldable ambitions. And while that may be true, we just love that Samsung is giving shoppers a choice here. Either way, you’re getting a robust foldable that benefits from generations of product experience, and from all we’ve heard, the price shouldn’t be too objectionable, either. Here’s to having more choice from our phones!

Follow