Samsung's flagship lineup may grow to 8 phones a year with the Galaxy Z TriFold 2

TL;DR A new report claims that Samsung’s second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series next year.

The company is also expected to introduce a Galaxy S27 Pro, creating a “4+4” flagship strategy with four Galaxy S phones and four foldables every year.

Unlike the first Galaxy Z TriFold, which had a limited production run, Samsung could manufacture the second-generation model in larger numbers.

Just days after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, reports are already emerging about what could be the company’s most ambitious flagship smartphone plans yet.

Korean publication ETNews claims that Samsung will launch the so-called Galaxy Z TriFold 2 next year. The device is also expected to become a regular member of the company’s foldable phone lineup instead of having a limited run as it did this time around.

The publication also reports that Samsung has started early development of the next Galaxy Z TriFold and has already shared details of the project with component partners. The report says the company plans to launch four foldable phones next year, including the Galaxy Z Flip 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, and the second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold.

If true, the report counters earlier rumors that Samsung plans to end the Galaxy Z Flip series with this year’s Galaxy Z Flip 8. Moreover, the move would also coincide with another major shakeup on Samsung’s slab phone side.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

ETNews reiterates earlier reports that the Galaxy S27 family will consist of four devices: the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Together, that would give Samsung a “4+4” flagship strategy, with four premium Galaxy S phones in the first half of the year, followed by four foldables in the second half.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold could bear the same display size specs as the current model, but Samsung could significantly increase production now that the concept has been tested in the market.

The publication also speculates that development has started early enough for the new TriFold to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series around July next year, rather than launching separately as a special edition device.

Of course, these plans are still well over a year away, and Samsung could change its roadmap before launch.

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