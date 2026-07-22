After using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, I'm left with one expensive question

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I didn’t know what to expect when I got my hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. I knew what I’d read in the leaks, but it’s difficult to get the full story until you use the device yourself. I was most excited about the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8, and that phone hasn’t disappointed. But I was still curious what changes Samsung made to earn the Ultra moniker.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra enters a different marketplace than its predecessor. The Motorola Razr Fold is impressive, with plenty of innovations, and I was eager to see how Samsung would counter. There are plenty of reasons why you’d want a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in your pocket, but the phone has left me with one expensive question.

Is the better camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra worth an extra $200 to you? 4 votes Absolutely, I want a telephoto lens and all 200MP. 50 % No, I'll get by just fine with the 50MP on the wider Z Fold 8. 50 %

Samsung didn’t leave everything the same on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

At first glance, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra seems virtually unchanged from last year’s model. Its exterior design remains the same, but that’s not a bad thing. Samsung did most of the heavy lifting on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, giving it a much-needed overhaul and bringing its foldable designs into this century, so I have zero problem with the company running it back another year. However, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is a tenth of a millimeter thinner and a couple of grams lighter, adding to its reputation as a sleek and stylish foldable.

I am pleased that Samsung addressed my biggest complaint about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery, up from 4,400mAh in its predecessor. It’s not a completely silicon-carbon anode (Samsung is experimenting with an undisclosed percentage), but it’s enough to make a larger battery fit into the slim chassis of the Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung is billing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra as a phone for creators, so it’s welcome to have a battery that can last all day while I’m using the inner display. I doubt I’ll get the two days I get from the 6,000mAh cell in the Motorola Razr Fold, but I’m happy with the increase, especially since it didn’t make the phone thicker.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

In addition to a larger battery, Samsung gave the Z Fold 8 Ultra faster 45W charging. It still doesn’t match what we see on the Motorola Razr Fold or other devices from overseas, but it’s a start. Combined with the company dipping its toes in the silicon-carbon waters, I’m hoping it’s a sign that Samsung is finally putting the Galaxy Note 7 behind it.

I’m pleased to report the speakers are significantly better on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra than on the outgoing Z Fold 7. I have no idea what happened last year. It was as if Samsung used up its entire design budget and realized the phone still needed speakers, sourcing what it could at the last minute from AliExpress. That’s not a problem on the Ultra. They aren’t the best I’ve ever heard, but there’s definitely a more robust sound this year.

Samsung is finally giving us the improved 50MP ultrawide sensor we’ve seen on other Samsung devices. Unfortunately, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is missing another camera upgrade I’ll mention later, but the results are solid. Samsung highlights that Nightography is improved, and I can back that up from my brief testing. Low-light images are detailed with excellent color. We will see how it holds up over extensive real-world testing, but the early returns are good.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Samsung also touts expanded graphite cooling, with the aim of keeping peak device performance longer. I’m sure it’s something you might take advantage of during intense editing or gaming sessions, but I never had a problem with the thermals on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Even with the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood, I don’t expect issues.

I was never a card-carrying member of the Anti-Bezel Society, and that’s extended to not being an officer in the Crease Task Force, but Samsung has reduced how noticeable it is on the Z Fold 8 Ultra. How much the company’s new Flex Titanium technology has played a role, I don’t know, but the results are there. The hinge is also as sturdy as ever, unfolding with a rather satisfying snap.

Unfortunately, not all changes are positive, as Samsung has raised the price this year. The 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will now run you $2,100. Yes, pre-order trade-in offers and discounts help, but that’s a decent chunk, especially since there are other competent choices.

Plenty has remained the same

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I mentioned the upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera earlier, but it’s not matched with an upgraded 200MP sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra doesn’t have the wider aperture featured on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Yes, it’ll be a small detail for most, but I don’t know why Samsung felt that was a bridge too far on a $2,100 device with Ultra branding. It’s especially odd given the company is touting the Z Fold 8 Ultra as a phone for creators. I have no problems with the photos I took in my short time with the Ultra, but I did expect an upgraded 200MP shooter.

I’m also disappointed by the lack of S Pen support for the second year in a row. I thought Samsung might find a way to bring it back this year, and I’ve enjoyed stylus support on the Motorola Razr Fold. The Moto is a thicker device, and Samsung decided the digitizing layer wasn’t worth adding size to the phone. I can respect that, but the S Pen is a fantastic tool to have on an expansive 8-inch internal display.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Just like not all changes are good, not all things that stay the same are bad. I got a chance to play with One UI 9 on the Z Fold 8 Ultra, and I’m pleased. Samsung did add a few items, but nothing that fundamentally changed my experience in my early testing. Now Nudge will let you open the referenced app in split screen, so if I need to check my calendar in a message, I don’t have to leave Google Messages. I can also see before-and-after versions of the edits I’ve made to an image, a feature introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last year.

Yes, there is the usual slate of Galaxy AI improvements, but until I have a chance to see them in action, I’m not buying into any promises. I like the idea of the AI Assistant Activity in theory, but until I see it working well in action, I’ll reserve judgment.

All told, One UI 9 appears to be another solid Samsung software installment, with the support we’ve come to expect from the company over the last few years.

Is the Z Fold 8 Ultra really worth $2,100?

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Samsung’s price increase puts the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in an awkward position. The Motorola Razr Fold is outstanding, with great multitasking, a silicon-carbon battery, and excellent cameras. However, I could see software and design playing a role in your buying decision, so it’s not unreasonable to think Samsung could still win out. However, the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s stiffest competition comes from within Samsung’s own lineup.

The wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is everything I’ve wanted in a book-style foldable, and it’s a phone that finally bridges the value gap between traditional smartphones and expensive folds. I believe it will do for book-style foldables what Motorola did for clamshell devices with the Razr. The Z Fold 8 Ultra doesn’t have that going for it. It still feels relegated to niche status.

So, therein lies my expensive question. Or, to be specific, my $2,100 question: Is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra really worth that much money?

After using the Z Fold 8 Ultra for a few hours, it really boils down to how much you think the 200MP sensor and 10MP 3x telephoto zoom are worth to you. If you use them extensively, then the upgraded cameras on the Ultra are worth the price of admission. If you are a Z Fold 5 or 6 user, and the thought of a wider aspect ratio makes you nauseous, then the Z Fold 8 Ultra will make you feel right at home.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Flagship hardware • Multitasking • Big battery • Thin design MSRP: $2,099.99 Samsung's ultimate foldable just got even better The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra refines Samsung's flagship foldable with a slimmer design, a larger 5,000mAh battery, faster 45W charging, Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras, and smarter AI features. If you want Samsung's most capable foldable yet, this is the one to buy. See price at Amazon

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