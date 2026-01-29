Samsung reveals its 2026 smartphone roadmap, starting with the Galaxy S26 series

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed plans to launch slimmer, lighter Galaxy phones this year.

The company also confirmed it’ll strengthen its foldable lineup with new form factors, possibly hinting at the rumored Wide Fold.

For the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung said it has new agentic AI experiences in store.

As we get closer to the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has outlined what its next generation of smartphones will look like.

During its Q4 2025 earnings call, Samsung shared new details about its 2026 smartphone roadmap, including direct references to the Galaxy S26 series and upcoming foldable devices. While much of the discussion focused on outlook and strategy, several comments made during the call offer meaningful clues about what Galaxy users can expect this year.

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S26 lineup, scheduled to launch in the “first half of 2026,” will introduce next-generation agentic AI experiences powered by a second-generation custom application processor. The company said the new flagships “will revolutionize the user experience.” So while the Galaxy S26 series isn’t expected to take a big specs leap, Samsung might have some powerful, new AI features to boast, hints of which we’ve already seen in One UI 8.5.

The company also teased stronger overall performance and new camera sensors for the Galaxy S26 series. However, rumors suggest those upgrades might be limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to offer the same 200MP primary camera, albeit with a wider aperture, allowing for better low-light images.

2026 roadmap Samsung added that it plans to strengthen collaboration with industry partners, likely referring to Google, to deliver more capable, integrated AI features.

Design is also a major focus for the company. Samsung said future Galaxy devices will be slimmer and lighter, even as reports suggest that the company has seemingly junked the Galaxy S26 Edge.

For foldables, Samsung said that it’s planning a stronger lineup this year and will continue experimenting with new form factors, fanning recent rumors about a wide foldable phone.

Beyond phones, Samsung expects continued growth for Galaxy Watches as interest in health and fitness rises. It plans to introduce new AI features on its wearables and will also broaden its true wireless earbuds lineup to create new demand. Meanwhile, the company said tablets are experiencing a slowdown in replacement demand, but it expects notebook AI PCs to offset that.

