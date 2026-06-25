Samsung accidentally confirms the Galaxy S27 Pro months ahead of launch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has all but confirmed the Galaxy S27 Pro after the phone appeared in the GSMA database alongside other Galaxy S27 models.

The Galaxy S27 lineup could expand to four phones, with Samsung expected to add a new Pro model between the Plus and Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to offer premium features in a smaller package, giving buyers an alternative to the larger Ultra while keeping exclusives like the S Pen reserved for the top model.

Samsung may have accidentally settled one of the biggest questions surrounding its next flagship lineup. Rumors of a new Galaxy S27 Pro have been swirling for months now, and the company has all but confirmed the existence of the device via official entries in the GSMA database.

The latest discovery comes from the GSMA database, where multiple Galaxy S27 variants have surfaced ahead of their expected early 2027 debut, as spotted by Ovrplus (via SamMobile). Regulatory listings rarely provide much detail about hardware, but they do offer one key takeaway: These devices have moved from speculation to active development. Among the entries is the long-rumored Galaxy S27 Pro, the first credible indication that Samsung is preparing to expand its flagship family beyond the usual trio.

For years, buyers had three flagship options: the standard Galaxy S, the Plus, and the Ultra. If current information holds up, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to include four models: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

No specs are listed in the GSMA’s records. Most are model names and identification numbers, much like previous early certifications. Now, the vanilla Galaxy S27 has been spotted under the model number SM-S952U. The “U” suffix means that this variant is a US carrier model according to Samsung’s usual naming convention.

The presence of several S27 family members in the database indicates that Samsung is already preparing regional versions months ahead of launch.

The bigger story, though, is the Pro branding. Previous reports suggested Samsung might be looking to introduce a premium model that fits between the Plus and Ultra, rather than just adding another big-screen option. Instead of competing directly with the Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to include many of Samsung’s premium features in a slightly smaller package.

The signature features of the Ultra, such as the S Pen, will still be exclusive to the top-tier model. That’s a formula that could win over buyers who want flagship cameras and premium hardware without lugging around Samsung’s biggest phone.

There are also rumors that the Galaxy S27 Pro could feature Samsung’s Privacy Display technology that was introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If true, Samsung would no longer be reserving that capability for its Ultra device.

It is still too early to draw conclusions about the final hardware. Certification databases are required to register devices for mobile networks, not preview specifications. Samsung has yet to officially detail the Galaxy S27 series, including when it might launch or where the Pro model will sit on the pricing scale.

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