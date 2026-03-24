Early Galaxy Z Fold 8 renders suggest Samsung won't be reinventing the wheel

TL;DR New CAD-based renders attempt to show off Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Compared to the Z Fold 7, this year’s model may arrive slightly thicker.

Other hardware changes include battery upgrades, a higher-res ultrawide camera, and possible S Pen support.

Right now is arguably the most exciting time yet to be a fan of foldable-screen smartphones, with a mature industry that’s started to show its confidence through the introduction of some experimental new designs. For Samsung in 2026, that looks like it’s going to mean expanding its lineup to include not just the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but also a new, wider Fold. We just got our first good look at how that Wide Fold hardware could come together last month, and now we’re turning our attention to the next generation of the standard Galaxy Z Fold.

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The crew over at Android Headlines has managed to source some CAD measurements of Fold 8 hardware, and used those details to create some very nice-looking renders:

Admittedly, there’s a bit of guesswork involved here, and the data they’re working off of doesn’t completely detail all the little elements of the hardware’s design. But unless Samsung is planning anything particularly crazy, odds are this is in the right ballpark.

The big takeaway so far is that we don’t seem to be looking at a major — or even really a minor redesign here. We’re given dimensions of 158.4 × 143.2 × 4.5mm open, and 158.4 × 72.8 × 9mm folded shut, with the caveat that those aren’t necessarily precise. The camera bump on its own could measure 5.5mm thick. All this puts us in territory that might be slightly thicker than the Fold 7, but we should probably wait for more accurate numbers before drawing any conclusions here.

Like we recently heard, this source repeats the claim of the Fold 8 upgrading to a 5,000mAh battery — and arguably even better, we could finally be getting 45W charging. It doesn’t look like we’re getting any changes to screen sizes, with Samsung sticking with an 8-inch inner panel and 6.5-inch external display, but it’s possible that S Pen support could make a surprise return.

The only other big hardware upgrade identified here concerns the foldable’s cameras, with Samsung reportedly moving from a 12MP ultrawide on the Fold 7 to a 50MP sensor this year.

Like the Galaxy S26 series, expect the Fold 8 to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Config options could include choices for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Samsung likes to launch its new foldables over the summer, so odds are we’re just a few more months away from their official debut.

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