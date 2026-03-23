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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could bring a charging upgrade for the first time since 2020
2 hours ago
- Samsung’s apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Wide Fold have appeared on a regulatory website.
- The phones are listed with 45W charging speeds, which would be a major upgrade for the Z Fold 8.
- Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 was listed with 25W wired charging.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivered a long-overdue design overhaul for the Fold series, but Samsung stuck with measly 25W charging speeds. The company is widely tipped to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a so-called Wide Fold later this year, and a regulatory filing has revealed some welcome news.
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China’s 3C body has posted regulatory filings for the apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Wide Fold (h/t: SammyGuru). The former has the model number SM-F9760, which lines up well with the Z Fold 7’s F966x model number. The “0” at the end of a Samsung model number typically indicates a China variant. Meanwhile, the purported Galaxy Wide Fold features the model number SM-F9710, in line with previous Wide Fold leaks.
A closer look at both images reveals that these foldable phones are listed with 45W wired charging (15V/3A or 10V/4.5A). This would be a significant upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in particular, as every Fold since the Fold 2 has topped out at 25W. It also comes as leaks point to the Fold 8 gaining a 5,000mAh battery, which would also be an overdue upgrade. So the combo of faster wired charging and a larger battery should make for similar or even faster charging times.
This isn’t the only upcoming Galaxy foldable phone listed by 3C, either. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, bearing the model number SM-F7760, also appeared on the website just before the Fold devices. This model number aligns with previous Flip 8 leaks. Check out the listing below.
The filing reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will maintain 25W wired charging (9V/2.77A). This is in line with last year’s Flip, but definitely on the slow side compared to other Android phones. In fact, we complained in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review that it took over 90 minutes to reach a 100% charge. We really hope Samsung has optimized the Flip 8’s charging speed so it spends more time delivering peak wattage.
Either way, Samsung might have a foldable phone for everyone later this year. Previous leaks suggest the firm is also working on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE. Then again, I’m a little concerned that the RAM crisis could seriously affect Samsung’s Flip plans.
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