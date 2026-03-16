Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could get an overdue battery upgrade

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a 5,000 mAh rated battery capacity.

That would be about a 13% increase over the 4,400 mAh capacity of the previous few Z Fold models.

It’s also more than the reported 4,800 mAh capacity in Samsung’s so-called Z Wide Fold, also expected this year.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 could represent a major leap in battery life over the current Samsung foldable. A report today corroborates earlier rumors that the next-generation Samsung foldable will come with about a 13% increase in battery capacity compared to the Z Fold 7.

Samsung’s Z Fold phones have two batteries, one in each half. Dutch-language publication Galaxy Club reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have one 2,485 mAh battery and one 2,369 mAh battery, making for a total of 4,854 mAh. That’s about a 13% increase compared to the Z Fold 7’s rated 4,272 mAh.

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The current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7 is advertised as having a typical battery capacity of 4,400 mAh. The Z Fold 8’s potential 4,854 mAh would likely be advertised as a typical 5,000 mAh capacity.

Any increase in capacity is a notable development for the Z Fold line: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones have had the same typical advertised 4,400 mAh battery capacity for several years now, starting with the Z Fold 3. The Z Fold 2, released in 2020, came with a 4,500 mAh typical capacity.

Galaxy Club‘s report lines up with a rumor from over the weekend, when leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that Samsung’s “regular” upcoming foldable will have a larger battery than the so-called Wide Fold we’re expecting Samsung to release alongside the Z Fold 8 (the Wide version will reportedly have a 4,800 mAh typical capacity).

This year’s Z Fold should last a good deal longer than last year’s Z Fold 7, but it likely won’t be able to outlast Apple’s first foldable: It was reported last month that the upcoming iPhone Fold could have a typical battery capacity of 5,500 mAh.

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