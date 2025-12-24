S Pen support could return to Galaxy Fold, but not on the phone you want it to

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Galaxy Z Fold 4

TL;DR Samsung is rumored to revive S Pen support for the Galaxy Fold.

Instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, however, Samsung could bring the technology back with the rumored “wide” Fold.

Samsung recently started working on the wide foldable to counter the wider-than-usual layout of the iPhone Fold’s inner display.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung trimmed the foldable down to a ridiculously thin profile. In this pursuit, it removed a key component: the digitizer that allowed the S Pen to work on the Fold’s inner screen. That functionality, however, could be restored with an upcoming Samsung foldable other than the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

According to a recent rumor by tipster Lanzuk on the Korean microblogging platform Naver, Samsung is working on another book-style foldable that will differ from the usual Galaxy Z Fold design. We’ve already seen rumors about a “wide” Fold, which Samsung is reportedly developing to compete with the more panoramic layout rumored for the iPhone Fold.

The interesting bit of the rumor is that the wide foldable will support S Pen, despite Samsung discontinuing support earlier this year. The added support, which is likely to require the reintroduction of the digitizer layer, will supposedly also increase the thickness of the device, according to the rumor. Alternatively, Samsung may not need to include a digitizer back to revive S Pen support; it has already been working on a chip-based workaround instead.

This appears to be the freshest development in the Galaxy Fold’s S Pen support revival. Although Samsung dropped stylus support to make the Fold 7 slimmer, rumors before its launch hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would regain it. To make this possible, Samsung was rumored to ditch titanium from the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s hinge in favor of a much sleeker and more malleable carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP).

The rumor mill has also churned out speculation about a slightly improved battery, with its capacity increased to 5,000 mAh. However, these speculations have been pegged to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 so far. The latest rumor attributing them to the other wide Fold adds a new twist.

Despite these suggestions, we’re unsure if these hold even an ounce of truth. While the rumor comes from a noted tipster, its authenticity could not be verified. We expect to learn more in the weeks following CES 2026 in early January. Who knows, Samsung might even drop hints officially at its event on January 4.

